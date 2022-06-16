GLOUSTER — The Village of Glouster Personnel Committee will meet today at 5 p.m. in the water and electric office to choose potential employees for interviews for the utility worker position.

The village’s Personnel Committee will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Glouster Depot to interview potential candidates for the utility worker position.

And the Village of Glouster’s regular monthly council meeting has been changed from July 4 at 5 p.m. to July 11 at 5 p.m. at the Glouster Depot due to the Independence Day Holiday.

