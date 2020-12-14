The Village of McArthur has been deemed “unauditable” by Auditor of State Keith Faber for the period of time stretching from Jan. 1, 2018 until Dec. 31, 2020.
According to a press release from the Auditor of State’s office, the village’s records were not sufficient enough to complete the audit, leading to the designation.
The press release outlined the exact issues with the records, stating that in 2018, 2019, and 2020, monthly bank reconciliations were received but calculation errors were found in the records. The amount of funds not reconciled totaled to $2,044 with checks seeming to be misidentified.
Following the designation, McArthur has a full 90 days to rectify any mistakes in the records before any legal action, including possible subpoenas to village mayor Steve Hammond, would be taken. The Attorney General also has the power to file suit in order to compel officials to gather the required information.
Steps to that degree will likely not need to be taken as Mayor Hammond expressed that the village is already working on fixing the issue.
“It shouldn’t take very much at all to rectify everything,” Hammond said. “It’s just one of those things and it’s unfortunate but I mean it happens. We’ll get it straightened out and move on.”
McArthur is not the only entity currently under the designation according to the Auditor of State’s website. As of Dec. 8, there are seven entities not including McArthur on the list.
There will be discussion as to whether or not the village would like to invite the Auditor of State’s Local Government Services section in order to assist with reconstructing financial documents at the McArthur Council meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Once the audit is completed and released to the public, the village will be removed from the list of unauditable entities.
