Seven of Athens County’s eight villages saw fewer council candidates than seats available in this year’s election, and villages are now working to fill vacancies — with Coolville struggling to fill five of six seats.
Coolville
In the Village of Coolville, four seats were up for election this November but no candidates ran.
Mayor Pro Tempore Roxanna Chiki (Rupe) said she believes the dearth of candidates this year was driven in part by an ongoing effort to dissolve the village, as well as the generally contentious atmosphere in town.
“First, people are not sure about this dissolution thing. Why put forth the effort if you’re just gonna have it dissolve?” Chiki said. “Secondly, I think that it is unwillingness to put yourself in the line of fire — for low pay, while you’re managing a career of your own and trying to make some semblance of a life for yourself. It’s just really hard to continue to come and get beat up every day.”
The Village of Coolville has been mired by a string of related controversies recently. As some residents campaign to dissolve the village and others work to defend it, council meetings have seen repeated interruptions from the former chief of police — who resigned over his own complaints with the village government and faces a lawsuit alleging excessive use of force, among other violations.
One of two council members whose term was set to continue into the new year, Charity Boggs, announced at this month’s council meeting that she would resign, due in large part to the behavior of the former police chief.
Should Boggs move forward with her resignation (as she told the Messenger she plans to), Chiki and the current council will need to fill up to five of the village council’s six seats. A meeting was planned for Dec. 31 at 8 a.m. to fill the seats.
Chiki said she would appoint new members at the meeting, although finding people to appoint has been difficult.
“Several people say that they don’t have time,” Chiki said. “But mostly, it’s because they don’t want to undergo the character assassination that occurs, especially in this town.”
Chiki said current council members Julie Ledsome and Lora Toncray ultimately agreed to continue on council, with council member Missy Doyle still undecided. Chiki said she also planned to seek reappointment with approval from council.
“I get approached every day by people who are appreciative and asked me to stay after I decided not to run, and you feel a little guilty if you just leave everybody hanging,” Chiki said. “I love this town, I love most of the people in this town, and I just don’t want that to go away.”
Chiki has faced criticism on social media and at council meetings from Coolville residents, including dissolution advocate Jeremy Miller who claims the village’s approach to filling council vacancies is not legal.
Albany Mayor Tim Kirkendall said his village plans to fill its open council seat in the next term, with the village council voting to fill vacancies. Kirkendall added that if a seat were vacant for more than 30 days, he could move to appoint someone.
Ohio Revised Code Section 731.43 on vacancy in village legislative authorities states in part, “If the legislative authority fails within thirty days to fill such vacancy, the mayor shall fill it by appointment.”
Chiki said she has struggled to determine how to proceed in filling vacancies in Coolville given the particularities of the village’s situation, with only one councilperson, Curtis Rood, set to remain in 2022.
“We have been trying for three months to find an answer,” Chiki said. “We have attempted to exhaust all avenues. There’s no clear designations on what should occur in this situation.”
Chiki said the village’s “detractors” who argue the current process for appointments is illegal “had an open door invitation to get a majority rule on council to institute their own ideas” in the election.
Ohio State University Professor Steve Huefner, an expert on election law, said of the Village of Coolville council, “They’re really up a creek without a paddle here.”
Should Chiki’s actions planned for the Dec. 31 meeting be challenged in court, Huefner said, “I just can’t figure out what I think a court would do one way or the other. I could see it going either way.”
“The bottom line is that if the acting mayor does what she’s said she’d like to do, it might well work,” Huefner added. “It might be that nobody wants to bring a legal challenge against it, or that even if they did, the acting mayor might be able to say that in the exigencies of the circumstances it was important to maintain continuity of government — because otherwise ‘we would be without our legislative authority for some unknown time without ever being clear how we would be able to fill vacancies of government, and the provisions don’t clarify this circumstance.’
“I could see the mayor doing that and justifying in that way, and a court might ultimately uphold it — if it were ever brought to a court. But, I can also see a court saying ‘no,’ because there isn’t any vacancy for the mayor to fill until next week, and there’s no statutory authority to fill the vacancy prospectively.”
The Village of Coolville’s attorney Tracy S. Comisford and the Ohio Secretary of State’s office did not respond to requests for comment by press time.
Athens County Board of Elections Deputy Director Tony Brooks said the BOE is still reviewing the petition to put dissolving the Village of Coolville on the ballot.
Buchtel
In Buchtel, two people ran for four seats in the November election, leaving the village to fill two vacancies. Fiscal Officer Kirk Grandy said in his experience the village sees uncontested elections far more often than not.
“I don’t know if people just don’t pay attention and don’t realize that there’s seats open or what,” Grandy said.
Grandy added that due to issues with the police department, “we have had people come to council meetings, so I would say in general that the village knows what’s going on.”
The Nelsonville Police Department will take over policing in Buchtel as of Jan. 1, according to an announcement from the City of Nelsonville.
Grandy said the Village of Buchtel does not generally struggle to fill vacancies, and he does not expect any trouble filling the vacancies this time either.
“Typically, it’s the same people that didn’t run that end up getting appointed,” Grandy said. “Normally, that’s all that show interest in filling the open seats.”
Amesville
Amesville had only one vacancy to fill after the election.
Amesville Mayor Gary Goosman said it was not difficult to find someone to fill the vacancy, as the appointed member, Ohio University Senior Planner Miranda Kridler, expressed interest in the position previously.
However, Goosman said maintaining the village council has not always been easy.
“We’re a very small town, under 200 people, and having six people who are willing to serve on committees and come to meetings is not the easiest task in the world,” Goosman said.
Albany
In Albany, Mayor Tim Kirkendall said there has not been much doubt about who will fill the one council seat left vacant by the election.
“What had happened there was the fellow whose position was open, he just forgot to get his paperwork in on time. So we’ll more than likely put him back on,” Kirkendall said.
Kirkendall added that the village has sometimes struggled to fill seats in the past, however.
Kirkendall said, “It’s more or less a volunteer thing. It’s hard to get anybody to do it unless they’re really interested in trying to move us ahead. The folks we have on there now are all really good in terms of wanting the village to move ahead.”
No candidates ran for village council in Trimble, while fewer candidates than seats available ran in Chauncey and Jacksonville. Representatives with the Trimble, Chauncey and Jacksonville village governments could not be reached for comment by press time.
