Both the Jackson County and Vinton County Boards of Commissioners have passed resolutions to protect the right to bear arms in their counties.
Vinton County Commissioners Mark Fout, William Wellman and Tim Eberts passed a resolution declaring their county a Second Amendment Sanctuary at their Jan. 28 meeting. The resolution was drafted by the Vinton County Prosecutor’s Office.
Vinton County Board of Commissioners President William Wellman read aloud the resolution to a crowded room, many of whom were in attendance of a past meeting where New Plymouth business owner Judi Phelps proposed a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution to the commissioners. She drafted the resolution proposal with the help of attorney Mike Moran.
A Second Amendment Sanctuary, also known as a gun sanctuary, refers to states, counties or other locations in the United States that have adopted resolutions to say that they don’t agree with the enforcement of certain gun control measures that are perceived to violate the Second Amendment.
The commissioners ultimately decided to consult with Vinton County Prosecutor Trecia Kimes-Brown to create their own resolution.
The resolution states that “the Vinton County Commissioners fully affirm their support of the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms and stand firm against any law or ordinance on any level of government to remove that right from any law-abiding citizen without due process.”
The resolution also states that the county’s board of commissioners feel that “the best way to prevent gun violence is to address the growing mental health crisis, hold those accountable who use a political agenda to disarm law-abiding citizens, and the enforcement of already existing criminal laws that aim to stop violence and not to limit the inalienable rights of law abiding citizens.”
Ultimately, the passage of this resolution immediately declared the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary. All three commissioners voted in approval of the resolution.
The resolution was met with applause.
Wellman noted that the resolution doesn’t change or create any new law in Vinton County; rather, it is symbolic and makes a statement to state and federal officials.
A large crowd of citizens from across Jackson County also attended the Jan. 22 meeting of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners to hear them discuss the topic of counties in southern Ohio becoming Second Amendment Sanctuaries.
Jackson County Commissioner President Paul Haller, Jackson County Commissioner Vice President Ed Armstrong, and Jackson County Commissioner Jon Hensler were prepared for the crowd and had a resolution ready in hand. The resolution was drawn up by Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Justin Lovett, and Hensler.
The commissioners noted that their resolution was inspired by recent events regarding gun control in Virginia. On Jan. 20, a gun-rights rally was held in Richmond, Virginia, that brought thousands of people from across the country to protest for and against gun control.
Prior to adopting the resolution, Hensler wanted to take time to explain what the resolution meant for Jackson County.
“First, it’s important to understand that County Commissioners do not set the law,” explained Hensler. “We do not make the law from this office, now we may take positions or stances on certain issues including proposed law, but we do not legislate from this office, a Commissioner doesn’t do that.”
Hensler added, “I want to make clear today, that by this resolution, we are not attempting to supersede the current law of the land. Rather, we are vowing to the citizens to uphold and support our current law to its fullest measure. Understand, our state and county are governed by the U.S. Constitution, the Ohio State Constitution and consequently counties adhere to the Ohio Revised Code. We are here to reaffirm that.”
Hensler noted that beckons a question: “If today’s resolution doesn’t set a law for Jackson County, then why do a resolution?”
“It’s an important and relevant issue for people,” stated Hensler. “It’s an important issue, period. So, while today’s resolution, if passed, in and of itself, does not become a law because the law already exists, it does serve a few other purposes.”
Hensler continued, “First, it shows support and signifies to the people of Jackson County that its Board of Commissioners stand in full agreement to the rights afforded to the citizens of this country and county not only from the Constitution of the United States, but also the Constitution of the State of Ohio, and that we hold the position those rights in their current form should not be infringed upon.”
He explained that the resolution also sends a message to those that represent Jackson County beyond the county level that the Commissioner support such a position.
“Why is this important?” Hensler said, “Because those folks do in fact formulate the laws that affect our lives.”
Following Hensler’s brief explanation, he made a motion to adopt the proposed resolution. Armstrong seconded the motion. All three voted “yes” to adopt the resolution.
Those in attendance broke into applause.
Haller stated that the resolution was near and dear to his heart because he has served this country, while Armstrong reminded everyone that each and every one of the 27 Amendments of the Constitution of the United States of America needs to be looked after because if one falls, more would follow.
Resolution 19-20 states that the Commissioners intend to uphold, protect, and oppose any restriction on the Second Amendment rights of the citizens of Jackson County, even if state and federal laws, are passed restricting ownership or possession.
During the meeting, residents questioned why Jackson County Sheriff Tedd E. Frazier wasn’t in attendance, and many wanted to know his stance on the matter.
Frazier reportedly had the flu, but answered the question of where he stood on the Second Amendment through a statement on Monday, Jan. 27.
“I’m a very strong supporter of the Second Amendment,” stated Frazier. “The other question asked is would I take your guns?”
Frazier stated, “As a duly elected public official, my oath of office requires me to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America and the Constitution of the State of Ohio. As such, I will fulfill my sworn duty as Sheriff. That means, the only way I would take someone’s weapon is by a court order from a judge, or if a person uses a weapon unlawfully according to the Ohio Revised Code.”
Both Vinton and Jackson Counties are joining the list of several other counties in Ohio to adopt resolutions regarding Second Amendment protection.
