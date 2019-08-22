NEW PLYMOUTH — After a 2018 hiatus, the largest free air show in Ohio will return next month.
The Vinton County Air Show is slated for Sept. 22 at the county’s airport, about 20 miles west of Athens.
Nick Rupert, president of the Vinton County Pilots and Boosters Association, said the association recently received an OK from the Federal Aviation Administration to put on the air show this year.
Rupert noted new regulations put into place this year added on to the list of requirements necessary to host an air show. Many of these regulations deal with safety.
Participating pilots must also secure waivers and proper insurance from the International Council of Air Shows. This proved to be a major hurdle last year, which caused the air show to be canceled due to a lack of available acts and the rising costs of acrobatic flying.
The Vinton County organization did, however, find pilots with ICAS waivers to participate this year. Rupert said his association hopes to have waivers for hand-controlled aircraft submitted and approved in time for next year’s show. This means the 2020 event may feature the return of Roger Barnes’ popular “flying lawnmower,” a staple at previous years’ air shows.
In the meantime, next month's air show will include a variety of classic and unusual aircraft, along with an evacuation helicopter,
The 2019 air show will include unusual and classic aircraft; an evacuation helicopter; a display of rockets; a motorcycle stunt program; and skydiving, including a skydiving Santa Claus.
Organizers also expect an appearance from the Ohio University Airport’s large DC-3 plane.
“It’s one of the few small airport air shows in the United States,” Rupert said. “And it’s one of the biggest one-day events in the county.”
It’s definitely the biggest event the airport hosts annually. The Young Eagles/Leaf Peep event, also hosted by the airport, features free airplane rides for kids up to 17 years old and is scheduled for later in October.
The airport is completely funded through the Vinton County Pilots and Boosters Association. Proceeds from the air show go right back into the airport, Rupert said.
* * *
Sydney Dawes is the editor of The Vinton-Jackson Courier newspaper.
