Vinton County closes middle, high schools amid bomb threat Sep 14, 2022 Sep 14, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vinton County Local Schools officials announced via Facebook that a bomb threat prompted the closure of the high school and middle school on Wednesday.In the post made at 11:07 a.m., officials said the buildings, both located on U.S. 50, have been evacuated.Law enforcement is on scene and investigating.Those who wish to pick up their children, may do so by signing them out at the Vinton County High School Football Field.Busing arrangements are being made to take remaining students home while the investigation continues, the report reads.The elementary schools are still in session.More information was not available in time for this article. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vinton County High School Official High School Threat School Bomb Elementary School Middle School × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Spartans blank Bulldogs in dominant gridiron showdown Athens High School alumnae inducted into American Academy of Arts and Sciences Burrow an example of what's right about today's professional athletes 'Joe Cool' keeps calm and collected amid meteoric rise Reports of vandalism at Athens County gas pumps being investigated Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.