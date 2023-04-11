McARTHUR - This weekend, three events will be going on at the Vinton County Fairgrounds, located at 31471 State Route 93, McArthur, that are all have a spring fling theme.
First, on Saturday, April 15, a Spring Fling Live Music event will be happening from 6 p.m. until Midnight. Artists who will be performing include Ben Davis Jr., Gaven Payne, Chris Bethel and The Sodbusters.
Admission will be $10, and all the proceeds will go toward making improvements at the fairgrounds. Also on hand will be the Budweiser Beer Wagon.
Next, on Sunday, April 16, a Spring Fling Vendor and Craft Fair will be taking place from 10a.m.-4p.m. Vendor/craft spots will cost $25 per spot and registration and payment will need to be completed online prior to the day of this event.
Vendors will need to set up their booths between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., and bring their own tables, chairs, and canopies.
Later that same day, The Jackson-Vinton Farm Bureau will be hosting a Spring Fling Easter Egg Hunt. Registration for this activity begins at Noon followed by the egg hunt at 1p.m.
Children will be divided into the following age groups: 2-4 years, 5-8 years, and 9-12 years. There will also be opportunities for children to have a free picture taken with the Easter Bunny.
Participants are expected to bring their own baskets, or a bag, to collect Easter eggs. The Vinton County Jr. Fair Board will also be sponsoring a series of children's games from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
To find more information about these three events visit the Vinton County Jr. Fair's official Facebook page, call 740-596-2176, or send an email to vcagsociety@yahoo.com.
