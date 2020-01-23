McARTHUR — Vinton County is in the process of becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary county, officials said Tuesday.
Vinton County commissioners William Wellman, Mark Fout and Tim Eberts are reviewing a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution drafted by the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
During the commissioners’ regular meeting on Jan. 14, a group of individuals, led by Judi Phelps, of New Plymouth, attended the Vinton County Commissioners’ weekly meeting and requested that the Commissioners consider adopting a resolution that declares Vinton County to be a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County.”
Phelps, owner of On Guard Defense in New Plymouth, addressed county commissioners that morning to propose the idea, along with a draft of a resolution.
Second Amendment Sanctuaries are states, counties or other locations in the United States that have adopted laws or resolutions to prohibit the enforcement of certain gun control measures that are perceived to violate the Second Amendment (the right to bear arms).
Phelps noted Ohio has multiple counties who have declared themselves as sanctuary counties. Meigs County adopted resolutions to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary in December of 2019, but years back its commissioners also passed a “Second Amendment Preservation” resolution.
Belmont County passed a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution just last week. Another gun sanctuary resolution proposal was also recently made in Ross County, Phelpsthen noted.
The resolution proposal included multiple measures regarding how the county would approach a Second Amendment sanctuary status.
“The Vinton County Board of Commissioners wishes to express its intent to declare itself as a Sanctuary County for the Second Amendment rights and to oppose, within the limits of the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Ohio, any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights, and to use such legal means at its disposal to preserve, protect and defend the rights of the citizens of Vinton County to keep and bear arms,” the proposed resolution stated.
Phelps and her husband, Scott Phelps, noted they worked with an attorney Mike Moran to construct this draft. They both voiced they hope it could serve as a “boiler plate” for other Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions in the state.
Ultimately, the county commissioners voted to move forward with legal consultation on this resolution draft.
“They opted to seek the assistance of Trecia Kimes-Brown, Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney, in creating a resolution that expresses their intention and is in accord with what they believe to be best for the county,” stated a media release submitted by the Prosecutor’s office.
Since the time of that meeting, the Commissioners have continued to receive information from the public and do their own research so that they may make an informed decision on this matter which they recognize to be important to the community they represent.
Wellman, president of the Vinton County Board of Commissioners, noted that thus far, he has received many phone calls in favor of becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary county, and only one call against the measure. He noted the resolution itself is more or less “symbolic,” and wouldn’t make changes to the legal process in Vinton County right now.
A Vinton County resident scheduled a meeting with the Vinton County commissioners to discuss the gun sanctuary resolution with them, but did not appear at the scheduled meeting.
All three commissioners voiced approval of the county becoming a gun sanctuary, after certain legal measures are taken.
As they review the proposed resolution, the commissioners welcome public comment on the matter. Residents may contact their office by submitting a message to commissioners@vinco.com or by calling 740-596-4571.
Other counties face similar decisions
Hocking County Sheriff Lanny North addressed the public in a letter last week, addressing concerns related to the Second Amendment.
“As the duty elected Sheriff of Hocking County, when I first took my Oath of Office in December of 2000, I vowed to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America and the Constitution of the State of Ohio, which includes the Second Amendment,” North’s statement read.
There has been a recent push from a group called Hocking Stands United who is attempting attempting to turn the county into a sanctuary for the second amendment and all other amendments.
North has had discussions with the Hocking County Commissioners about designating Hocking County a sanctuary county but added that these discussions are ongoing and research is being done to explore what the commissioners’ options are within what the law allows.
Meigs and Clermont counties already adopted resolutions naming themselves sanctuary counties, and Perry is poised to follow suit.
The Perry County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday morning to discuss the possibility of Perry County becoming a sanctuary county for the Second Amendment. Jackson Township, in Perry County, recently passed a resolution making the township a sanctuary place in an effort to keep Second Amendment rights intact.
Chevy Hood spoke to the commissioners regarding sanctuary counties in the state, representing Ohio Stand United. He said that the group’s main goal is to hinder and halt the passing of anti-gun bills and other pieces of legislation. He commented that the support of sanctuary counties sends a message to the governor’s office because “that’s what the people of the county want.” Commissioner Scott Owen told Hood he was in good company.
