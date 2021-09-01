Both the Vinton County High School and Middle School went on lockdown Friday, Aug. 27 after the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a suspicious female near the dumpsters behind McDonald’s restaurant on U.S. 50.
Sheriff’s deputies found the woman at the Calvary Assembly of God church, located across from the high school and middle school. Deputies discovered that the woman had a bolt action precision rifle hidden in her clothing in addition to a rifle scope and bi-pod. No ammo was discovered, but the schools went into a temporary lockdown as deputies searched the area.
The incident ended with the woman’s arrest.
