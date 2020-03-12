McARTHUR — The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office hopes to implement a new program in the county that would allow for the voluntary registration of security cameras.
“We are asking residents and business owners with exterior surveillance (including doorbell cameras) to voluntarily register exterior cameras with us,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a media release. “Because Vinton County is a great place to live and work, we are constantly striving to improve our service. By registering security cameras, you will be providing information that may prove valuable in an investigation.”
By volunteering to register security cameras, the camera owners are not giving law enforcement direct access to their surveillance system, the Sheriff’s Office stated. Information collected would allow investigators to know locations of cameras so that if a crime occurs in that area, deputies can directly ask the community member for assistance.
The Sheriff’s Office said that a camera registration program could deter criminal activity, assist deputies with their investigations, and overall, protect the community.
The Sheriff’s Office ultimate goal is “to deter crime and promote public safety through collaboration.”
All registrants would agree to the following:
- The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office does not have direct access to your surveillance system and may contact you regarding your recordings.
- Any obtained footage containing or related to criminal activity may be collected and used for evidence during any stage of a criminal proceeding.
- At no time shall registrants be considered employees or agents of the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office. Relevant information is reserved for official use by the V
- inton County Sheriff’s Office and will not be released to any member of the general public or press.
If you are interested in participating in this community-Sheriff’s Office partnership, please go to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office website and submit an online form or pick up a hard copy at the Sheriff’s Office. Feel free to contact program director, Chief Deputy Ryan Cain at 740-596-5242 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or rcain@vintoncountyohio.gov.
Athens County residents who own camera systems such as Ring already have the option to allow local law enforcement some of the recorded security footage captured.
