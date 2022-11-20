MCARTHUR — Vinton County Township Trustees and Fiscal Officer’s Association met for the annual dinner Saturday at the Community Building.
Townships are grassroots, statutory governments that perform many of the basic services of local government. Those services include road maintenance and repair; police and fire protection; emergency response; solid waste disposal; maintaining parks and cemeteries; zoning; and more.
Association elected its officers for 2023:
• President Lawrence “Sonny” McWhorter
• Vice President Mark Peters
• Treasurer Judy Bartoe, who will also be Executive Legislative Liaison
• Secretary Beverly Goheen
These folks have served the association with distinction for a long time, however they said the time is coming to pass the torch to a new generation.
“Somebody is going to have to step up,” Bartoe said because this will be her last term — same with Goheen. They do not plan to seek re-election to their township fiscal officer seats.
McWhorter has organized the annual dinner since at least the mid 1990s for the township trustees and fiscal officers. There are 12 townships in Vinton County, with a total of 36 trustees (three for each township) and 12 fiscal officers. Due to the pandemic, the dinner was canceled for the last two years.
Saturday night, between 50-60 people attended the dinner that included Sheriff Ryan Cain and Prosecutor James Payne. The Senior Citizens of Vinton County served lasagna, coleslaw, garlic bread and dessert.
“I’ve been doing this job a long time — probably organizing this dinner for at least 25 years,” McWhorter said. “I’m turning 83 next month — somebody younger maybe needs to take over some time.”
Association’s Business of the Year is the Vinton-Jackson Courier.
Editor Miles Layton spoke to the group about the newspaper’s goals about serving Vinton and Jackson counties.
“I like Vinton County — small towns and rural communities, well, I feel at home here. Things make sense in these parts. People are nice, very welcoming. My goal is to bring the Courier back to what it once was many years ago when I passed through the parts — a newspaper that chronicles everything in the community from birthdays to wedding announcements. A paper that covers our local government and published the Vikings’ honor roll.”
Layton said the Courier’s hours is Tuesday and Thursday usually between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. or so, and weekends depending on what’s going on. For instant service, asked folks to reach out to the newspaper any time day or night via email at mlayton@vintoncountycourier.com.
APG Region Circulation Manager Ann Blunt talked about the Courier’s growing print and digital subscriber base.
“We’re growing in subscriptions and off the rack sales,” she said. “I think people are reacting to Miles’ personal approach to covering community news.”
During the dinner, Layton gave away free copies of the Courier’s latest edition and Blunt provided a regional calendar with pretty pictures of places near and far between Circleville and Vinton County.
After the Courier’s presentation, Raymond McComas, of Kinder’s Insurance Agency based in Ironton, spoke about an opportunity for a township to obtain insurance through the Ohio Plan for $1,250 annually. To qualify for the plan, a township should have no more than 1,500 residents and not have a police nor fire department.
Dinner concluded with door prizes provided by the dinner’s sponsors — NAPA Auto Parts, R&C Quickstop of McArthur and Detwiller’s Hardware.
McWhorter thanked Rose Ann Bobo, the dinner’s longtime sign-in lady and the Vinton County Seniors who prepared the food and cleaned up afterward.
Worth noting, a shout-out goes to Al Parker, who provided the music for the dinner.
