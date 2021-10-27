During an event hosted by Ohio University College Democrats on Tuesday night, Mayor Steve Patterson faced pointed questions from students and Independent Athens City Council candidate Iris Virjee about comments he made in a private lunch with county GOP official.
Asked if he stood by his comments about both Virjee and fellow independent Athens City Council candidate Damon Krane, Patterson walked back his linking of the two, explaining his comments were meant to have been directed only at Krane.
“I certainly stand by the comments directed at an individual who ran against me as mayor back in 2019,” said Patterson who then turned to address Virjee. “Iris, I would contend, I don’t know you.”
Virjee described hearing what was said of her in the meeting as “a little bit surprising, jarring and eye-opening,” while emphasizing that she is not linked to Krane in any way and is not involved with any personal or political issues between Krane and Patterson.
Patterson address Virjee directly, saying, “I’m glad that you’re here and I also would like to, in front of everyone here, apologize directly to you because a lot of my comments — while everything was kind of being bundled together — was directed towards the other individual who is running as an independent.”
Virjee chided the mayor for allowing personal feelings to affect political discussion.
“Whatever your personal resentment against Damon is, not only do I not have anything to do with that but also I do think that your personal history with Damon was kind of a strange thing to bring into the political realm as it affects our citizens,” said Virjee.
She acknowledged that while she is the youngest candidate in the race and a bartender, her professional credentials include a degree in urban planning and sustainability and a certificate in wealth and poverty.
Asked which aspects of the independent candidates’ platforms are not moving the city in a positive and forward direction, Patterson did not give an exact answer, but instead commented on campaign methods rather than policy issues.
“It’s the approach that I have observed, the approach that I continue to observe, in terms of trying to bring people together as opposed to creating division with rhetoric,” said Patterson. “It’s troubling to me and I’ll leave it there.”
A student at the meeting addressed Patterson’s comments about his respect for Rep. Jay Edwards, noting that Edward voted against the expulsion of Larry Householder and supports both a “Heartbeat Bill” prohibiting abortion at the first detectable fetal heartbeat and transgender bathroom bills.
Patterson said he praised Edwards for his involvement in securing $2 million in the state budget for the Bailey’s Trail System and called his blanket praise of Edwards a “mischaracterization.”
In audio leaked from Patterson’s lunch with county GOP officials, the mayor is heard saying he has “great respect for everything [Edwards is] doing.”
Another student questioned why the mayor did not defend current Athens City Council Members Ben Ziff and Micah McCarey when they came under fire at the luncheon. Patterson explained that comments being made were directed only at individuals running and not seated city council members. Both Ziff and McCarey are currently running for at-large positions on the council.
In order to regain the trust of Athens residents, Patterson said he would continue to show up, saying “It’s what a mayor does.”
As the meeting was wrapping up, Krane — who had recently entered the meeting — and Virjee questioned the mayor about his membership in the National League of Cities and the city’s purchase of racial equity training at the cost of $91,000 through the league.
Patterson denied the possibility of a potential conflict of interest, calling the insinuation “ridiculous” and “not accurate.”
Krane continued his line of questioning, saying the mayor was lying and was shut down by a member of OUCD.
Audio of Tuesday’s meeting can be found here.
