REYNOLDSBURG, OH – The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced Monday that it will be hosting a series of virtual public informational meetings regarding upcoming gypsy moth treatments.

Gypsy moth caterpillars feed on leaves, weakening trees and shrubs and potentially killing them. The treatments are not harmful to humans, animals, honey bees, or plants.

General and region-specific information will be discussed at each meeting. Any member of the public is welcome to attend any meeting:

• Feb. 8, 2021, 6 p.m. – Athens, Vinton, Hocking, Noble Counties 

• Feb. 9, 2021, 6 p.m. – Licking County

• Feb. 10, 2021, 6 p.m. – Delaware, Knox, Morrow Counties

• Feb. 11, 2021, 6 p.m. – Seneca County

• Feb. 16, 2021, 6 p.m. – Auglaize, Hancock, Wood Counties

Links to the virtual open houses along with detailed information about the gypsy moth program can be found at agri.ohio.gov.

If you are unable to attend an open house but would like to make a public comment, you can e-mail plantpest@agri.ohio.gov or submit by mail to:

Division of Plant Health – Gypsy Moth Program

8995 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

The official public comment period is open until Feb. 28, 2021.

