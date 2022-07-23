Athens County Shrine Club President Kyle Wagner (left) stands with Waterloo Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Craig Churchheus at the fire station. The Shrine Club recently donated a thermal imaging camera to the Waterloo department. The organization also donated a thermal imaging camera to Columbia Township VFD, but it has not been delivered yet.
Submitted photo
This state-of-the-art thermal imaging device will be used by Waterloo Township volunteer firefighters to help them find people in burning buildings. Athens County Shrine Club donated the device.
Waterloo Township and Columbia Township volunteer fire departments will soon be using some state-of-the-art equipment to help them save the lives of Athens County residents.
Athens County Shrine Club donated one TSX Bullard thermal imaging camera to each agency recently.
Organization President Kyle P. Wagner recently met with Waterloo Township VFD fire chief Craig Churchheus to talk about the new device and how will help the department save precious minutes for search and rescue.
“This unit will be mounted in our rescue and will be a great tool for our search and rescue,” the department said in a Facebook post.
Thermal imaging cameras have many uses, including search and rescue, scene assessment, locating the source of the fire, determining the fire’s spread, locating hot spots, identifying potential flashover situations, determining ventilation points, entry and exit points, and more.
The cameras, which cost about $7,000 a piece, were provided through a statewide program the Shrine Club. Wagner applied for the cameras on the agencies’ behalf. The Shrine Club awards about 15 every year through the program, Wagner said.
The donated camera comes with two batteries and a truck charging mount.
Wagner said he has applied for four devices for other VFDs in Athens County.
The device for Columbus Township VFD has not been delivered yet, said fire chief Rexie Cheadle.
Shrine Club owns and operates 19 orthopedic hospitals for crippled children and three burns institutes for burned children. Treatment at a Shriners Hospital is provided without regard to race, creed or color and is fully paid for by the Shriners.
Athens County Shrine Club is located at 50 Connett Road, The Plains.
