Note: This story appears in the Thursday, Oct. 24 newspaper on Page A1.
The future of confederate merchandise sales at the Athens County Fair is being put up for a vote.
A vote to change the fair’s vendor policy is planned for Nov. 2 as members of the Athens County Agricultural Society gather to elect new directors.
The vote is open to anyone who is a dues-paying member, according to Fair Board President David Christman. He estimated there are about 200 such members, though not necessarily all of them will be present for the vote.
There are numerous vendors which sell confederate flag merchandise at the Athens County Fair each year. Other places such as the Ohio State Fair have moved to prohibit selling these items.
The Athens County Commissioners and Athens Mayor Steve Patterson contacted the fair board in August asking for similar ban here.
“Those that I’ve heard from certainly share a concern on insensitivity in a community where we try our best to be as inclusive and diverse as possible,” Patterson said at the time.
The fair board responded that it was too late to take action for the 2019 fair, but that members would address the topic later. The statement also noted there are no federal or state laws prohibiting the sale of “civil war memorabilia.”
Christman told The Messenger on Wednesday the vote will give all those in the Agricultural Society a chance to voice their opinions, not just the 18 members of the fair board.
Christman said he was “sick” of hearing about the subject and planned to cast a vote, but declined to say which position he would side with.
“I don’t understand how people have to peck and get a wrong answer out of you,” he said. “I’m not saying yes, I’m not saying no.
“I’ll vote how I feel that day,” he concluded.
The subject of confederate merchandise sales is a hot-button issue locally and around the country. When The Messenger inquired readers about the topic, our Facebook followers left hundreds of comments both in support and against a proposed ban.
Some, like Rachael Perry, called the confederate flag “treasonous,” while others such as Debby Taylor said that flag has “historical significance.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.