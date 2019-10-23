Athens County residents will consider two health-related levies on the upcoming General Election ballot.
One is to fund programs of the Athens City-County Health Department, while the other is to support local tuberculosis treatment efforts.
Dr. James Gaskell, the department’s health commissioner, recently spoke to The Messenger about these levies and what they would pay for if approved by voters.
Health Dept. Levy
This 0.4-mill replacement levy would fund the various programming offered by the City-County Health Department. It would provide $441,000 in annual funding for 10 years if passed. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $14.00 each year toward the levy.
If passed, the levy funding covers nearly half of the department’s budget.
“(The levy) is really important for all of our services at the health department,” Gaskell said. “It’s quite remarkable how many services we do provide.”
He rattled off just a few: the environmental health department worked last year to remove thousands of scrap tires and nine tons of roadside litter, along with conducting hundreds of food service inspections. Public health nurses conduct Project DAWN training with Narcan to teach how to immediately reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The department also conducts the harm reduction clinic for needle exchanges, providing vaccines, treatment and education to those who need it.
Workers tallied a few-dozen “welcome home baby visits” and provided safe, new cribs to parents who could not afford one.
A total of 4,000 immunizations were recorded, many being for adult flu vaccines.
“There’s a lot of activity going on here,” Gaskell said.
TB Levy
The tuberculosis levy pays for treatment and testing for local residents who cannot afford their own care.
The 0.3-mill levy is a renewal for five more years. It would provide about $123,500 in annual funding to the county’s TB board. The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $2.91 each year toward the levy.
Gaskell called the board and levy part of a “proactive” approach to dealing with tuberculosis. Residents in Athens County and elsewhere are tested for TB if they show signs of having a latent (non-active) form of the disease.
They are then treated with an antibiotic for nine months, Gaskell said, making it highly unlikely they will ever develop an active, contagious form of TB.
“We have one of the strongest programs in our area due to that levy,” he said.
