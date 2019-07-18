Note: This story appears in the Thursday, July 18 newspaper on Page A1.
Although Athens County election officials caught some flak earlier this year when they tried to move Nelsonville voting precincts, it will be hard to argue against the need to move two Athens precincts.
The Athens precincts have previously been located at East Elementary School, which is slated to be torn down this year to make way for a new school. The precincts affected are Athens Ward 3-Precinct 4 and Athens Ward 4-Precinct 3.
County Elections Director Debbie Quivey said it has been proposed that both move to the Athens Public Library. She said the elections board will discuss and vote on the change at its meeting on Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. in the elections board office on Court Street.
Last February, by a split vote, the board decided to move four Nelsonville precincts to the C&J Tax Service building on Burr Oak Boulevard and move the Lodi Twp., New Marshfield and Waterloo Twp. precincts to Alexander High School.
Local residents objected, and in March the board voted to keep the Nelsonville precincts at the Nelsonville Public Library and Weselyan Church, as well as keep Lodi Twp. precinct at Shade Community Center and have New Marshfield and Waterloo Twp. precincts vote at Waterloo Community Senior Center.
Previously, New Marshfield residents had cast their ballots at the fire station.
