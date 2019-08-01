LANCASTER — It’s not every day that the vice president of the United States attends visits the region, but Mike Pence did so Tuesday to highlight a new manufacturing plant in Lancaster.
Pence spoke at the Magna groundbreaking ceremony, and took time during the event to highlight the current state of the economy and to promote the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
The groundbreaking event was scheduled in highlight of a new manufacturing plant for Magna Seating, a division of Magna International Inc. The company expects the plant to provide more jobs for those living in Southeast Ohio.
The company plans on hiring around 300 workers.
“This is, hopefully, a good start for a long term deal,” Magna International CEO Donald Walker told The Logan Daily News.
“It’s obviously a great honor, not only to have Vice President Pence but even for our own CEO, Don Walker, to come is not something that is typical for us,” Senior Manager Scott Worden said. “It’s a great event.”
The groundbreaking took place on an empty lot located near one of the manufacturer’s facilities in Lancaster.
The plant will primarily focus on the construction of automotive seats for its global clientele. The facility will cover 150,000 square feet. The plant will use advanced robotic technology that will be used to make the car seats at the facility.
The first seats that will be made will go to a global client auto maker who plans on creating a new hybrid vehicle that will be coming to market, Walker stated. The company did not disclose what the global client is.
“We are very proud to be here,” Walker said.
Walker finished his remarks by stating that the company is hopeful that the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will be ratified by Congress. The hope is that the new agreement will be more competition to the market as well as job creation for people living in the United States.
Walker thanked the vice president for being in attendance as well as being a big help in the USMCA debate. Walker’s remarks were followed by U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Upper Arlington) and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella — both stressed the importance of creating jobs within the United States.
During his speech, Vice President Pence said the groundbreaking marks the largest economic investment in Fairfield County in several decades. He described the moment as being part of a larger effort within President Donald Trump's administration to create new jobs in Ohio and beyond.
“Since the beginning of our administration, President Trump has been fighting for American jobs,” Pence said. “And fighting to keep making cars right here in the heartland of America.”
Pence also stated that the Magna groundbreaking event is a sign that the economy is in a good place currently and that “American manufacturing is back.”
The Vice President continued his remarks by stating that the groundbreaking ceremony is happening under the backdrop of the USMCA debate.
“The USMCA treats the automotive industry fairly,” Pence said. “It’s going to be a win for American workers and American jobs and now we need Congress to get it done.”
Pence finished his remarks by once again thanking elected officials, Magna International and local officials for investing into the future of the automotive industry.
“Today’s investment is a testament to all of you,” Pence said.
* * * Aleksei Pavloff is a reporter for The Logan Daily News.
