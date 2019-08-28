The Messenger is highlighting a few upcoming fundraisers in our area as part of a weeklong series. We encourage local event organizers to send fundraising details to community@athensmessenger.com.
The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s has exceeded its fundraising goals for each of its first two years, and organizers have high hopes for year three.
This year’s walk is planned for Saturday, Sept. 28, though fundraising efforts have already begun online. The event benefits the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati, which services 37 counties in Southern Ohio including Athens County.
The 2018 Walk included more than 400 participants and raised nearly $40,000, according to an Alzheimer’s Association news release.
The goal this year is to raise $44,000 toward disease research and awareness.
Registration is free and available on Walk day. Participants are encouraged to register ahead of time at alz.org/walk and view the ongoing fundraising efforts. As of Monday, around $16,000 had already been donated. A 9-member team known as “Grandma’s Gang,” led by event co-chair Penny McCune, is in front with $3,300 raised to date.
On Sept. 28, registration at the Athens Community Center will begin at 9 a.m. The Walk will begin at 10:30 a.m. Ceremonies are planned for before and after the walk, and will include food and refreshments.
