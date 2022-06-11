There was a time when Davey McNelly couldn’t go down Stimson Avenue in downtown Athens.
“This is about where the sidewalk ended here,” he said at the intersection near Bella Vino. “This was a dead end, there was no way to continue.”
McNelly, chairperson of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities, gave a tour of some of the ways the City of Athens had improved its accessibility and other areas that still need improvement as part of the third annual Walk, Talk and Roll event Friday.
He noted the crosswalk’s features such as the gentle slopping of the sidewalk, which featured a textured plate to help blind people note they were coming to a crosswalk.
He also later noted at Bella Vino how the sidewalk included a ramp into the building.
“I’ll be stopping by to pick up some wine later,” he said, while the crowd of about 30 people laughed. Others participated in the walk virtually, through the commission’s Zoom meeting and through Facebook Live.
The sidewalk at the Farmacy slopes as well, so the sidewalk meets up with the hillside parking lot. He noted nearby how people like him, who use a lift system to get in and out of their vehicle, don’t have really good spots to use their lifts in some city areas.
With parallel parking along many Athens streets, people risk putting their lift into traffic if it’s on the driver’s side, McNelly said. Lifts on the passenger side, it impedes into the sidewalk.
At the crosswalk at the Stimson and East State street intersection, the group stopped in the island on the Stimson Avenue side. He noted that the newly installed crosswalk allows for people to get across Stimson and across East State Street, to the East Carpenter Street part of the intersection, without much of a wait.
However, for visually-impaired people, the intersection doesn’t have an audio signal indicating someone can cross, which is one thing McNelly would like to see improved.
Another area of improvement would be neighborhood sidewalks, which are supposed to be maintained by property owners, McNelly pointed out as the tour went up Lash streets, part of which had its sidewalk redone because of the project.
Near the intersection of Lash and Mill streets, McNelly’s wheelchair was able to easily navigate a portion of the sidewalk. However before Lash’s sidewalk was repaired and when he had other wheelchairs, he wasn’t able to use the sidewalk.
Those on the tour in wheelchairs slowly navigated their way through the broken cement sidewalk and brick sidewalk that had several bricks missing or jutting out of the pavement.
During the tour, McNelly pointed out businesses, such as Zoe’s, which had a wooden ramp that it will put out to let someone get into its building. Right down the street, Passion Works Studio recently installed a handicap accessible door.
Casa Nueva worker Grace Corbin talked about how the restaurant features a handicap accessible door and has Braille menus. Whenever someone asks for reservations, staff members ask if anyone in the party has trouble navigating stairs or wants a booth or regular table.
She noted how the city has made more of an effort to be accessible.
“We’re just doing our small part that we can in the meantime,” Corbin said.
At the end of the tour, the participants met with others at Armory Park. Corbin, McNelly and Mayor Steve Patterson spoke about the city’s accessibility.
For Patterson, the Commission on Disabilities was the first city role he ever had. He said the city’s greatest challenge in becoming more accessible is fixing and installing sidewalks in neighborhoods.
“I believe it was 2019, 2018, we contracted with a company that came in and milled a lot of the uneven sidewalks in the uptown area,” he said. “But you know, that pales in comparison to the work that we need to do throughout the rest of the city, and in particular, in our neighborhoods, where I would contend the greatest need is for making those sidewalks corrected, and making them more accessible.”
Patterson also noted that the west side of the city needs more infrastructure work, especially when it comes to sidewalks that start and end within three or four steps.
“You have by default forced an individual to have to take to a busy street, to be able to get from point A to point B,” he said.
The city is also looking to address accessibility needs within its staff by hiring a diversity, equity and inclusion/ADA coordinator. This person would identify ADA issues, but also help those who report them.
Patterson noted that the tour is something anyone can learn from.
“For those of us who are able-bodied, we take for granted things we don’t see because we can step over them and unsee them,” he said. “Some of these issues for other individuals are huge. It becomes an insurmountable obstacle in a lot of cases.”
McNelly noted that the upcoming streetscaping projects in Uptown Athens and Washington and State streets, are excellent ways for the city to make these areas more accessible.
“It really depends on the businesses, the building owners and the city working together to make that happen,” he said.
He noted that the commission wants to see the changes on Stimson Avenue continue through other areas of Athens.
“We don’t want something to get done, and then it not be done right,” McNelly said. “If you do things right the first time, you don’t have to go back and retrofit, and that’s not what we want.”
