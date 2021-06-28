A Glouster man was arrested and charged with failure to comply with a police officer Sunday after he fled law enforcement last week.
Daniel McKee III, 30 of Glouster, was found and arrested by the Athens County Sheriff's Office on Sunday evening around 7 p.m., Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith told The Athens Messenger.
Law enforcement arrested McKee on Weimer road in Jacksonville. Prior to his arrest, he attempted to flee deputies a second time, but jumped over an embankment and injured his ankle, Smith said.
He was taken to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital for treatment.
On June 18, the ACSO Criminal Interdiction Unit attempted a traffic stop on State Route 78 in Glouster after observing McKee, according to a release.
Law enforcement noticed McKee had a passenger and immediately fled from deputies onto Derthick Road, traveling at high rates of speed exceeding 70 miles per hour on the gravel terrain, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The pursuit continued onto Taylor Ridge Road to Goose Run Road, Greens Run Road and Big Bailey Run Road, where he later lost control of the vehicle off the side of the roadway.
It was known that McKee had a suspended license the release said.
Both occupants fled into the heavily wooded area, where the passenger was later apprehended hiding in a bush, the release said. That male was found to be a juvenile. An inventory search of the vehicle yielded multiple firearms, suspected methamphetamine and heroin as well as other items deemed as evidence.
On June 21, an Athens County grand jury indicted Daniel McKee on failure to comply with signal of peace officer, having weapons under disability, improper handling of a firearm and endangering children, the release said. Additional charges will be requested after lab results are determined.
