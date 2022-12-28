Earlier this week, Athens County began recovering from the impact of Winter Storm Elliott.
The storm brought about 0.8 inches of snow, 0.09 inches of rain and several days of cold weather to Athens County, according to the National Weather Service.
After another weather system brought a “light dusting” of snow into the region Monday, some businesses and public facilities remained closed.
The Athens County Public Libraries announced Tuesday via Facebook that its location in The Plains would be closed indefinitely due to a water main break. The library location opened Wednesday.
Scalia Laboratory for Atmospheric Analysis at Ohio University recorded a high temperature of 45 degrees at 12:17 a.m. Friday and a low of -3.4 degrees at 11:15 a.m. A maximum wind gust of 13.1 miles per hour was recorded. A wind chill of -22 degrees was recorded.
Out of 5,346,525 electric customers in the state of Ohio, 58,542 were without power as of 9:37 a.m. Friday.
Both Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative and AEP-Ohio crews were out in force working to restore electric to their customers.
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative reported to having about 590 members without power early Friday, with a large percentage of the being from the Athens County, Meigs County and Albany area.
Many customers reported power being out for about 23 to 24 hours via Facebook.
During the storm, one of the cooperative’s employees, Blake Rodgers, 22, an apprentice lineworker, died after an incident in Pedro, in Lawrence County, on Friday morning.
AEP-Ohio reported over 200 customers without power in Athens County on Friday.
Due to the cold temperatures across the region, PJM Interconnection, the electricity grid operator for 65 million people in 13 states and the District of Columbia, requested the public in its region to conserve electricity on Christmas Day. An AEP Ohio press release noted that the risk of rolling power outages during the weather was real.
Athens Emergency Management Agency had several warming centers open throughout the county. While the centers at The Plains and Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Departments were scheduled to be opened, others through the county opened as needed.
The Albany Fire Department said they had a family stay at their warming center.
Temperatures are expected to continue to warm up throughout the rest of the week, with a chance of rain during the weekend, according to Scalia Laboratory.
Today, it is expected to be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 54 degrees and a low near 37 degrees.
On Friday, forecasters are predicting partly cloudy skis with a high temperature near 58 and a low near 41 degrees.
Saturday, it is expected to be mostly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of rain. The high temperature will be near 55 degrees, with a low near 41 degrees.
