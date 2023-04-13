The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) is continuing its mission of preventing Veteran suicide by working with community organizations across the country, including Washington Morgan Community Action.
Through the Staff Sgt. Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP), Washington Morgan Community Action received $750,000 from the VA to support local veterans.
“We look forward to making a difference in the lives of Veterans in our community,” said Executive Director David Brightbill in a press release. “I’m proud of our team’s vision for improving our community and excited to see the outcomes of this program.”
The SSG Fox SPGP is a pilot, community-based grant program that will provide assistance to eligible entities to provide or coordinate providing suicide prevention services to eligible veterans and their families in Athens, Belmont, Gallia, Guernsey, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Pike, Scioto, Vinton and Washington counties.
If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Dial 988 then press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat or text 838255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.