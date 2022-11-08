A close race for Athens County auditor has challenger Ric Wasserman waiting to concede defeat to incumbent Jill Thompson until provisional ballots are counted in 10 days.
Other than that, Athens County and area voters decided to keep the status quo in two key races Tuesday as election season wrapped up after several months of campaigning highlighted marked differences between the candidates running for Ohio House of Representatives, 94th District, and Athens County commissioner.
Democrat Wasserman, current Athens County treasurer, trails incumbent Republican auditor Jill Thompson by 646 votes, with 1,067 provisional still to be counted. The Board of Elections has 10 days to tally those numbers.
“I’m not conceding, it’s still very much an open question,” Wasserman told the Messenger on Tuesday night from the county Democratic party’s election watch party at Pigskin Bar and Grille.
In a speech to the approximately 100 people attending the party, Wasserman said, “I’d like to be standing here with 100 percent of the precincts reporting” to declare victory, “but this race very much hangs in the balance.”
Wasserman said that “provisional votes typically swing Democratic,” but he had no idea on how many might actually count once the board goes through them and double checks their validity.
The Athens County League of Women Voters issued a statement Wednesday morning to remind anyone who voted a provisional ballot for the election to call the Ohio Provisional Voter Hotline at 866-OHIO-VOTE (866-644-6868) before Nov. 15.
According to the statement, the hotline is available to “To learn if you need to provide a required form of identification in order for your ballot to be counted in the November 8, 2022 General Election.” The deadline to provide information to the Board of Elections office is Nov. 15. Information about a voter’s ballot is available by calling the hotline. Ohio’s provisional ballot notice is available at ohiosos.gov/globalassets/elections/forms/12-h_english.pdf online.
Whether he ultimately can get enough provisional votes to tip the race in his favor, Wasserman said he ran “a complete campaign” and thanked his supporters, admitting that “It’s hard to beat a 22-year incumbent.”
For her part, Thompson admitted that while the race was tight, she feels she has won the election.
“I understand it’s a close race,” Thompson said, but added that, “I certainly think that’s what the Board of Election results indicate” when asked if she was declaring victory.
Thompson said she is “very thankful for the bi-partisan support” she received and praised her staff and the voters of the county.
“My staff has been great. I’m thankful to have such strong support. I appreciate the voters of Athens County,” she said.
In the hotly contested race for the Ohio House of Representatives District 94 seat, incumbent Jay Edwards of Nelsonville easily defeated his Democratic challenger, Athens attorney and businesswoman Tanya Conrath, by a 61-39 percent margin, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.
In conceding defeat, Conrath praised her campaign staff and thanked those who supported her abbreviated campaign.
“It brings me such such joy to see all of you,” Conrath told the election night crowd. It didn’t look like things are going her way, but “I’m proud of this team.”
Conrath said that while she admittedly was running behind the eight ball time wise, she was pleased with her team’s effort.
“We did not get on the ballot until Oct. 11, one day before early voting started,” she said in reference to the State Supreme Court approving her ballot request to replace original Democratic nominee for the seat, Ohio University student Rhyan Goodman.
“This race was about saving our fundamental rights and our fundamental freedoms,” she told the crowd.
In a prepared statement released to the press immediately following her concession speech, Conrath detailed what her campaign was all about.
“Like many of you who supported this campaign, I am not happy with the result. But we got a late start and had some major obstacles thrown in our way. We persisted and ran a strong race because of all of the voters and volunteers who understood this was a campaign about securing our most fundamental rights and freedoms. I’m not going away. There’s too much to fight for here: the right to make your own decisions about your healthcare, your children’s schools, the books we read, the ideas we share. And we need a fighter who will bring back investment dollars to southeast Ohio so our children can live and thrive here. Tonight is not an ending, it is just the next step.”
Conrath told the crowd “You haven’t seen the last of me” and told The Messenger that she is leaving the door open to run again.
Prohibited by term limits to run in 2024, Edwards at press time did not respond to requests by The Messenger to comment on his victory.
In a Facebook message posted to his state representative page Wednesday morning, Edwards thanked those who supported his fourth campaign for the office.
“I am humbled by last nights election results. We won by the biggest margin yet. Over 22%!!!! I truly did not think a Republican could win by that big of a margin having all of Athens County. THANK YOU!
Since first being elected I have worked to be accessible and tackle the challenges facing our area in a bipartisan manner. I am honored to have once again earned the trust and support of so many Democrats and Republicans throughout the 94th District, and I pledge to continue working to give Southeast Ohio a strong voice in Columbus.”
In the race for county commissioner, incumbent Democrat Lenny Eliason staved off a challenge from Republican newcomer Alex Burcher and independent Bill Hayes.
Eliason told the Messenger that he was pleased with the victory and hopes to continue improvements to the county in his seventh term in the commissioner’s seat.
“I’m grateful for the voters who returned me for one more term,” he said.
Eliason has said previously that this would be his last time running for the commissioner’s seat.
He hopes to continue to finish building the Bailey’s Trail Project, the Hocking River Water Trail and expanding the bike path. Eliason also said finishing the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer project is paramount.
If those things are accomplished, it will “help increase tourism” to the county, he said.
In a text statement to The Messenger, Burcher kept it short and simple.
“Congratulations to Lenny,” he said.
Like Conrath, he indicated that Athens County voters hadn’t seen the last of him.
“We aren’t done yet.”
At press time, Hayes had not returned The Messenger’s request for a statement.
Welcome to the discussion.
