The City of Nelsonville suffered a major water main break on Sunday, resulting in residents of the city as well as Buchtel not having water for hours. Residents are subject to an ongoing boil-order as of print time on Monday.
The 10-inch break in the water main, which occurred at the intersection of Jefferson and Fayette Streets, affected all Nelsonville residents and residents of Buchtel, according to press releases.
The area around the break was flooded under a deluge of fast-moving water, compounded by a valve failure, City Manager Scott Frank said. The city will replace the failed valve on Tuesday.
The break has rendered the intersection impassable for the foreseeable future, Frank said. He said the water damaged the subgrade of the road, or the area beneath the pavement, creating voids that needed filled.
“It’s rather impressive how strong water is,” Frank said.
A boil order will be in effect until further notice for all Nelsonville water customers including the Village of Buchtel, until an EPA test of water samples can be completed. Frank estimated the results would come in by noon on Tuesday.
When a boil order is in effect, those affected should boil their drinking and cooking water for three minutes before being consumed.
The break began in the late afternoon, according to press releases. It was sealed Sunday evening.
After the break was sealed, Nelsonville began the process of repressurizing the water system. Full repressurization of the water system took approximately four hours to complete.
Frank commended the police, fire, and utility crews that worked together to close off the water main break.
“They did a phenomenal job interacting with one another — and mitigating the problem as fast as possible,” Frank said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.