Hocking Athens Perry Community Action is providing low-income eligible residents of Hocking, Athens and Perry Counties with water and wastewater bill payment assistance.
Funds have been made available through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, which is administered by the Ohio Department of Development and made possible through the American Rescue Plan.
To receive assistance, individuals seeking support must have water/wastewater service that is disconnected, or have received a disconnect notice, need to establish new service, or to transfer service. The maximum benefit amount is up to $750 for water, $750 for wastewater, or $1,500 if the water and wastewater are combined. The program began Dec. 13, 2021 and run until Sept. 30, 2022.
Individuals seeking support from this program can contact HAPCAP at (740) 767-4500 or (800) 282—0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance). Information is also available at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.
The following information is required in order to process an application for assistance:
- Copies of the most recent water/wastewater bills
- A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member
- Proof of US citizenship or legal residency for all household members
- Proof of disability (if applicable)
For more information on this program, please contact Robin Hampton at robin.hampton@hapcap.org. For information on all other HAPCAP’s programs, please contact Valerie Keeney at valeire.keeney@hapcap.org, or (740) 767-4500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.