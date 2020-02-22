The state of Ohio has awarded grants to several area volunteer fire departments, State Representative Jay Edwards announced, including Waterloo Twp. Volunteer Fire Department.
“Our local volunteer fire departments have long been a critical part of public safety in our part of Ohio, and these grants will help them continue their important mission,” said Edwards (R-Nelsonville).
The Volunteer Fire Assistance grants support rural fire departments by supplementing their budgets to help them deliver safety services to their communities, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
The grants are open to departments within ODNR Forestry’s wildlife protection area that serve communities with populations of less than 10,000 people.
Local departments can use the grants for protective gear, radios and other equipment to support their work. The grants require a local match.
Area agencies receiving grants were:
- Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department — $677.50 toward an unmanned aerial vehicle, such as a drone.
- Pomeroy Fire Department — $10,000 to help purchase self-contained breathing apparatus air bottles.
- Syracuse Volunteer Fire Department — $5,000 toward the purchase of a slip-in unit for a UTV.
- Zaleski Volunteer Fire Department — $3,262.90 to support the purchase of digital radios.
