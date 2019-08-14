NELSONVILLE — Although candidates have already thrown their hats in the ring for the November election, a new member was interviewed and appointed to the Nelsonville City Council at the Monday night meeting.
Linda Watkins will take over the Council seat of Angela Bach, who resigned from Council effective Aug. 1. Bach was the chairperson of the Street Committee, as well as a member of the Planning and Development and Recreation Committees. Watkins was sworn in Monday night as a full-fledged member, and will finish the remainder of Bach’s term through the end of the year.
Cory Taylor also was interviewed by current Council members for the position. Both of the candidates for the short-term position have already served on Council, and are both vying for a seat in the November election.
Watkins served on Council from 2013-2017. Taylor was elected to his seat in 2009 and served through 2017.
Watkins received four votes from the current Council members to achieve her appointment; Taylor received two. Both answered numerous questions from Council.
On whether the Nelsonville Police Department should carry Narcan, the candidates varied only slightly. Watkins noted that after speaking with a former police officer, she is aware of challenges and benefits with each scenario, but ultimately advocated for police officers to not carry Narcan. Taylor demurred on the question, noting that he was not well-informed enough to make a call either way.
The candidates were also queried about forgiving past-due water bills, which has been brought up by candidates on the November ballot. Both said they would not be for total forgiveness of overdue water bills, noting personal responsibility and the high bill amounts.
There are three Council terms expiring this fall that are up for election on the November ballot.
In addition, there is one unexpired term (held by Dottie Fromal) to be contested in November. Fromal was appointed to her seat in August 2018. The winner this November will hold the seat until it expires in 2021.
Fromal, Andrea Reany, Greg Smith and Taylor will be on the ballot in November for the unexpired term, while Anthony Dunfee, Wanda Johnson, Shadrick I. MI. Paris, McCray Powell and Watkins will be on the ballot for the other three seats.
