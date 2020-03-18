Several Ohio conservation groups have earned a victory in U.S. Southern Ohio District Court, Eastern Division, over plans to permit hydraulic fracturing in Ohio’s only national forest.
The matter stems back 2011, when Southeast Ohio communities began to oppose fracking in the Wayne National Forest. It also stems from a 2016 Bureau of Land Management auction of over 670 acres of public land in the Wayne National Forest’s Marietta Unit. The auction was challenged by a lawsuit, alleging that the agency was relying on outdated plans for approving oil and gas leases in the forest.
The BLM has held several similar auctions as part of the bureau’s leasing plan.
On Friday, March 13, Judge Michael H. Watson ruled that the government had failed to consider threats to public health, endangered species and watersheds before allowing fracking on over 40,000 acres of the Wayne National Forest.
The four non-profits which brought the lawsuit to bear are the Center for Biological Diversity, Ohio Environmental Council, Heartwood and the Sierra Club, which alleged the land leasing for oil and gas purposes would harm Indiana bat habitat, pollute watersheds and water supplies that support millions of residents. It could also potentially harm other federally protected species in the area, the lawsuit alleges.
In Friday’s ruling the judge said the agencies ignored potential harm from fracking to endangered Indiana bats, the waters of the Little Muskingum River and the region’s air quality.
“We’re thrilled the court is requiring the Trump administration to examine fracking’s serious threats to our air, water and forest wildlife,” said Wendy Park, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a statement. “Fracking is a dirty, dangerous business. This ruling helps ensure the health of this spectacular forest and its endangered animals and protects the water source for millions of people.”
Judge Watson said the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Bureau of Land Management “demonstrated a disregard for the different types of impacts caused by fracking in the Forest. The agencies made decisions premised on a faulty foundation.” Watson’s ruling requires the agencies to redo their environmental analysis of the potential harms from fracking in the Wayne.
A local activism group, Athens County Fracking Action Network, now Athens County’s Future Action Network, is using this win to urge residents of the area to submit comment on the draft assessment of the Wayne National Forest’s new Forest Plan. The deadline to comment is March 23 and can be done online at cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public/
“We encourage people to tell the Wayne yet again that fracking, logging and burning destroy precious old forest diversity and ability to protect climate and also pollute air and water,” said Roxanne Groff, ACFAN member and former Athens County Commissioner. “These practices must be evaluated in thorough, up-to-date science with public scrutiny–the ‘hard look’ required by NEPA–as we have been telling them ad nauseum. We trust that they will now finally listen.”
The Forest Plan’s most recent update was published March 4.
In the meantime, the Forest Service states on its website, the Forest will continue to implement the current plan, including the administration of oil and gas activities.
