NELSONVILLE – The Wayne National Forest has announced the launch of its new environmental education program, Junior Forest Rangers.
“Junior Forest Rangers will be similar to our previous program, Wild Weekend Discovery Series, but with a structure that is both fun and rewarding for kids,” said Public Affairs Specialist Kelly Miller. “In addition to environmental education, we’ll be learning nature skills and exploring awesome outdoor activities, like how to pitch a tent.”
Each child will receive a free official Junior Forest Rangers activity book and earn a button pin for each lesson attended.
The topic for the inaugural session will be Bird Feeder Garlands. Kids will learn about bird beak adaptations, then make their own bird feeder garlands to take home. They will also receive a free identification guide of common birds in Ohio.
The Junior Forest Rangers program is planned for children aged preschool through fifth grade. The first session will be Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10-11 a.m. at Wayne National Forest headquarters, located at 13700 Hwy 33 near Nelsonville. Register in advance by calling 513-767-6921; space is limited to 20 children.
