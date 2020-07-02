The Wayne National Forest is seeking to reopen camping sites and facilities Thursday, July 2, in time for Independence Day Weekend.
The following sites will open for camping on Thursday:
- All trailheads on the national forest except Long Ridge Trailhead, which is part of the Monday Creek Off-Highway Vehicle Trail System (Athens Unit)
- Burr Oak Cove Campground (Athens Unit)
- Stone Church Horse Campground (Athens Unit)
- Lamping Homestead, Lane Farm, and Hune Bridge Campgrounds (Marietta Unit)
- Sand Run Picnic Area (Athens Unit) will also reopen on July 2. Long Ridge Trailhead (Athens Unit) and Ring Mill Campground (Marietta Unit) will both remain closed due to upcoming scheduled work.
All newly opening camping areas and facilities operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
Please remember to avoid congregating at trailheads and/or parking areas and refrain from gathering in groups of 10 or more.
Visitors are asked to stay as local as possible when choosing a site to visit. Visitors are also urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with local health and safety guidance. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html
For information on the projected recreation site opening dates by District and location, please visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/wayne/, call your local Ranger Station, follow the Wayne National Forest on Facebook @WayneNationalForest, or on Twitter @WayneNationalFS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.