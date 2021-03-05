This spring, the Wayne National Forest is planning prescribed fires in six areas totaling up to 3,661 acres. The planned burn areas are located on the Wayne’s Athens and Ironton Ranger Districts.
Prescribed burns are intentional fires that are managed by professional wildland firefighters.
“These burns help maintain oak trees on the landscape,” Forest Supervisor Carrie Gilbert said. “We use prescribed burns on the Wayne as a means to support healthy oak-dominated forests in the Appalachian foothills of southeast Ohio.”
This type of forest is fire-tolerant, and occasional prescribed burns help oak trees outcompete other species such as maple and beech, which thrive in shade and are becoming increasingly more common. Oak-dominated forests provide critical food and habitat to a variety of wildlife species.
Depending on weather and landscape conditions, fire crews may use traditional ground-based or aerial ignition methods to conduct prescribed burns. Aerial ignition involves the use of a Plastic Sphere Dispenser (PSD) machine mounted in a helicopter to drop ignition spheres onto a targeted area.
“Aerial ignition reduces risk for our firefighters, and during the right weather conditions it allows us to do several weeks’ work of burning over just a few hours.” Gilbert said. “Those living in the region may see large smoke columns, but the smoke should dissipate quickly, and there is no need for alarm.”
Summary details about the planned prescribed burns are below:
Long Ridge Prescribed Burn
Size: Approximately 1,028 acres
Location: Hocking County, Ward Township; near the following areas: Buchtel and Murray City, Nelsonville-York High School, and adjacent to State Route 78
Bailey Prescribed Burn
Size: Approximately 1,350 acres
Location: Athens County, Millfield Township; near the following areas: Buchtel, Modoc, and Redtown, adjacent to State Route 685
Ironton Ranger District
Pine Creek Prescribed Burn
Size: Approximately 623 acres
Location: Lawrence County, Decatur Township, in the vicinity of Howard Ridge
Fradd Hollow Prescribed Burn
Size: Approximately 5 acres
Location: Lawrence County, Lawrence Township
Sunny Oaks Prescribed Burn (Gallia County)
Size: Approximately 147 acres
Location: Gallia County, Greenfield Township, in the vicinity of Edwards Road
Sunny Oaks Prescribed Burn (Lawrence County)
Size: Approximately 508 acres
Location: Lawrence County, Symmes Township
Prescribed Fire Goals and Parameters:
Prescribed fires are performed under specific weather conditions. The Wayne National Forest follows strict guidelines for conducting prescribed burns, and uses environmental factors including temperature, humidity, atmosphere stability, wind direction, wind speed, and smoke dispersion. If any of these conditions are not within limits, the burns will be postponed.
Through the use of prescribed fire, the Wayne National Forest hopes to accomplish these goals:
Encourage the growth of a diverse array of plant life, including sun-loving plants and grasses.
Ensure oaks remain the keystone species in our forests. Oaks provide food for many different animals. Using fire to bring light into our forests helps oaks grow. Without fire, shade-tolerant species will take over and eventually replace oak as the dominant species in our forest.
Protect human property by reducing the amount of down, dead wood in the forest. That way if a wildfire happens, it would be less intense, and potentially easier to control.
Perpetuate oak barrens and woodlands found within the forest. These remnant plant communities provide habitat for several early successional species. Maintaining these open woodland conditions with prescribed fire increases biodiversity in both plant and animal species.
