There’s an old Calvin and Hobbes comic strip that seems fitting for this time of year. Surely you can relate — Calvin sprinting into frame, panicked that summer is almost over.
Aaugh!, Calvin yells, It’s a half-hour later than it was half an hour ago! Run! Run!
So it goes on this side of the summer solstice. The calendar flips to August, the daylight hours dwindle down ... aaugh!
Here are five suggestions for how to make the most out of summer while you still can:
1 Head to the fairgrounds
The Athens County Fair begins Friday and runs through Saturday, Aug. 10.
There’s harness races this weekend and some entertainment acts Sunday evening. Midway rides open Monday and run through the rest of the week.
Some highlights to keep the young ones busy:
- Kids Bike Parade, Monday at noon
- Owls nature presentation, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
- Demolition Derby, Thursday at 8 p.m.
Check the fair website for a full schedule.
2 Visit the Parade of the Hills
One of Athens County’s coolest (and busiest) festivals comes directly after the fair. The Parade of the Hills runs Aug. 14-17 with a jam-packed schedule all four days.
There are rides, concessions and nightly entertainment on tap for the Nelsonville Public Square. Here’s some other schedule highlights:
- Kids Street Games, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 2 p.m.
- Bicycle Parade, Thursday at 6 p.m.
- Ohio State Fiddling Contest, Friday at 6 p.m.
- Grand Parade, Saturday at 6 p.m.
As with the fair, we recommend checking out the festival website for a full schedule.
3Head to the pool
The Nelsonville Water Park stays open for a few more weeks, and the Athens City Pool season runs through Labor Day (Sept. 2).
It’s still warm enough to swim, and now the heat isn’t so scorching so you can stay awhile. Grab your swim floaties and get one last cannonball in before the season ends.
4 Enjoy some library fun
Many of the library summer programs are winding down, but there are a few family events still on the schedule in August. Some highlights:
- Lunch at the Library — Many branches host free lunches for kids up to 18 years old, and adults are welcome to bring their own lunch. Athens County Public Library branches in Albany, Glouster, Nelsonville and Chauncey host these; check the library website or contact your local branch for exact dates and times.
- Family Game Night — This is a running event on Monday evenings from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Nelsonville Public Library.
- Modern Board Games — Another running event, this time at the Athens Public Library on Thursdays from 5-8 p.m.
- Teen Story Writing Workshop — The Plains Public Library is hosting this event on Wednesday, Aug. 7 and 14 from 4-6 p.m. Area teens are welcome to bring their best story and writing ideas.
