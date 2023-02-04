Contractors working on connecting homes to the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project recently delayed some of their projects due to weather.
Helping residents in their bills and their construction costs was discussed at the Board of Commissioner’s recent meeting.
The Jan. 31 meeting was held in the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
According to letters sent out to county residents, they have 90 days to hook up to the project.
One contractor recently called Commissioner Charlie Adkins. Due to the large amount of rainfall the county received recently, the contractor has about 35 hookups to still install.
“They’re not going to be in someone’s yard, making a mess until they get some dry weather,” Adkins said. “The 90 days is going to come and we’re going to start billing people who are not hooking up.”
Under the current proposed payment system, residents who are not hooked up within 90 days of their notice will be charged full price for their service. Adkins asked if the county could change the billing to the minimum since the customers aren’t connected.
The commissioners looked at possibly having residents who have contracts to have the hook-up done can bring the documents to the Water and Sewer District office for a discount or refund. But the commissioners said deadlines must be in place as to when the work will be done.
President Lenny Eliason noted that the county would not be able to charge just the minimum to impacted residents because the project’s loans need to be paid.
“You don’t want people who do not have a contract to delay hook-up,” he said. “If people have a contract and it’s delayed, I think (the bill) should be the debt service portion only. If they don’t have a contract, they pay the full bill.”
Athens County Water and Sewer District Supervisor Rich Kasler noted that keeping all the accounts in order and properly discounted will be hard for his staff. He also noted that the first group of people who are being impacted by that 90-day deadline will be billed this month.
The commissioner and water and sewer district will look into the problem and try to find an answer.
Also related to the project, Patrick McGarry, environmental health director with Athens City-County Health Department, noted that some contractors his agency works with have asked about hook-ups.
McGarry was at the meeting to open bids on two grant-funded hook-ups.
He said he talked with staff at Duncan and Daniels Enterprises LLC in Bidwell about some non-grant tie-ints.
“A few of the ones that they are looking at, they’re going to be at 18, 20 feet deep going out,” McGarry said. “They’re asking in lieu of that, which they estimate would be about $25,000, if they would be able to either put in a grinder pump station and then tie in accordingly or something like that.”
Adkins said he brought up grinder pumps at the last commissioners’ meeting with Kasler and he was “totally against grinder pumps.”
McGarry said that the contractor said they could install a grinder pump system for less than $10,000. The homeowner would have to pay for the grinder in electricity and maintenance throughout the life of the pump.
The contractor also asked about putting in a step system, which includes two septic tanks at two different elevations. One would hold raw materials, and things would eventually move to the second tank and then to the county’s sewer project. That system would cost about $5,000 to install.
“It’s a sewer pump, so you’re still holding your solids back,” McGarry said.
The commissioner noted that the whole point of the project is to get away from the septic tanks.
“It sounds like you could still get a leak,” Adkins said. “It would have to be maintained, replaced and the maintenance of pumping. And they’re going to be paying a sewer bill on top of it.”
Commissioners recommended talking with Kasler.
In other matters, McGarry opened two bids for sewer hook-ups. One is in New Marshfield. Both homes have failing septic systems.
Duncan and Daniels won the bid with an estimated cost of $26,939.
“I was a little concerned how low that bid was,” McGarry said. “My staff is very satisfied with the work that they are doing. They just happen to work cheaper than everybody else.”
Commissioners asked McGarry whether he has looked into getting additional funds to help residents hook up to the sewer project. He said he could look at Environmental Protection Agency funds.
He noted that there may be some funds available through the water pollution loan fund.
“There are avenues, at least for municipalities. I don’t know if they would constitute this area (the sewer project area) to request for both public water and public sewer,” McGarry said.
The Athens County Board of Commissioners will next meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the conference room on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.