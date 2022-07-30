Due to recent inclement weather, paving for the City of Athens’ street improvement project was rescheduled to today.
Initially set for Wednesday, contractor McKee Paving and Sealing LLC will work today to recover its paving schedule.
Work is expected to be done on Elliot Street, Fern Alley, Kern Street, North Congress Street and Palmer Street.
Work is expected to be completed between Aug. 1-5 on Campbell Street, Wallace Street, Stewart Street and Stewart Loop, Smith Street, Hickory Stree and Banbury Drive.
During the milling and paving activities, one lane of traffic will be maintained by flaggers.
The project includes milling, paving and crack sealing.
Other roads on the project include Armitage Road, Cook Drive, Currier Street, East Park Drive and Highland Drive.
According to the National Weather Service, Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high of 81 degrees Fahrenheit and a low of 61 degrees. Sunday’s weather will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon and evening. The high will be 78 degrees and the low will be 63 degrees.
The schedule is subject to change in the event of inclement weather or other foreseen circumstances.
For information, call the Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636.
