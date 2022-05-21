This weekend, area residents will have the chance to go on two adventures sure to leave them with a Cheshire Cat grin on their faces, and a sense of appreciation for the beauty of mother nature in their hearts.
The first is an Alice in Wonderland Garden Party today, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by the annual Garden Tour on Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Both of these activities are fundraisers to benefit the Athens County Humane Society.
The Garden Party will be held at the historic Zenner House, located at 30 Utah Place, Athens from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Conceived by Connie Romine, this sold out event will feature live actors playing different characters from Lewis Carroll’s classic 1865 satirical novel.
According to Holly Dallman, “Guests will be able to converse with the actors and ask their favorite characters questions like, “Where exactly is Wonderland and how can I get there?”
Along with food and beverages, music will be provided by Kay Carter and the Bernie Nau Quartet. There will also be a silent auction featuring donations from several area businesses.
Dalmann noted that, “So many local businesses have really stepped up to provide us with some wonderful items.” Some of these items include ceramic art work and a weekend at a cabin in Hocking Hills.
Besides Dallman and Romine, others who helped make the Alice in Wonderland Garden Party happen included, Angela Marx, Marl Abel, Char Rae, Linda Sauer and Carol Waltz.
Then, on Sunday, the Annual Garden Tour will be taking place. Dallman explained that unlike a traditional garden tour, this one won’t involve a bus or require participants to travel as a group.
Attendees will meet at the Market on State, located at 1002 E. State Street in the old Perfeet Shoes location next to the indoor entrance for Peddler’s Junction. The cost of admission to the tour is $15, which includes raffle tickets.
Some of the prizes being raffled off include gift certificates to White’s Mill, Bob’s Greenhouse and a rare stuffed Mary Dewey cat.
Next, participants will be given a set of directions to the both private and public gardens they can visit. Afterwards, they can get in their car, follow the directions and leisurely visit each garden at their own pace.
Ticket sales for the Garden Tour are slated to end at 2 p.m.
Dallman noted that “One garden will feature sculpted pieces of art. Another will have a banana tree. And, this year they’ll even be a grand pollinator garden that people can visit.”
A grand pollinator garden is one that is designed to contain plants that provide food to bees, butterflies and small mammals. Gardens of this nature also pollinate plants that help support the ecosystem.
This is Dallman’s first year organizing this area tradition — which originated in 1992 and was first hosted by local attorney, Susan Gwinn.
Dallman has spent the majority of her life working for progressive organizations that supported both ecological and humanitarian-based causes.
In 1992, she and her family relocated from Colorado to Athens. After her arrival, Dallman started volunteering for the local humane society, which at that time had an overabundance of kittens with eye issues.
In response, Dallman created an eye ointment that a coworker commented was the most effective treatment of its kind that they had ever used.
In addition she got involved with the group, Pound Rescue, which focussed on helping rescue dogs by cleaning them up, finding them foster homes and seeing that any medical issues they had were addressed.
Dallman reiterated that the goal of both these fundraising events is to aid the Athens County Humane Society. Specifically, the money will go towards providing funds for this organization’s spay and neuter clinic.
She reported that, “thanks to the humane societies efforts, over the past three years, they have been able to spay & neutered around 5,000 dogs and cats.”
Both these activities mirror the sentiment of author Lewis Carrol who once said, “One of the deep secrets of life is that all that is really worth doing is what we do for others.”
In this instance, the “others” Dallman and her fellow committee members will be helping are thousands of homeless cats and dogs-many of whom will be given a new “leash” on life thanks to their selfless efforts.
