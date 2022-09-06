MARIETTA — The following projects are anticipated to affect highways in Athens County. Outlined work is weather permitting.
U.S. 33/U.S. 50 INTERCHANGE
MAJOR REHAB
U.S. 33/U.S 50 Interchange Major Rehabilitation — A major rehabilitation project is taking place at the U.S. 33/U.S. 50 interchange. The pavement is being removed and replaced with full depth asphalt pavement. Additionally, a roundabout will be constructed at Stimson Avenue. Guardrail, drainage, and lighting improvements are also planned.
Phase 1:
The ramp from Stimson Avenue to U.S. 50 eastbound is closed. ODOT’s detour is Stimson Avenue to U.S. 33 westbound to East State Street. Turn left on East State Street, then stay left to exit to U.S. 33 eastbound. Take U.S. 50 eastbound from U.S. 33 eastbound.
One westbound lane is closed on U.S. 33
Phase 1 estimated completion: September 15.
Overall project estimated completion: October 1, 2023.
Additional project information can be found here: Athens U.S. 33/U.S. 50 Interchange Major Rehab | Ohio Department of Transportation
U.S. 33 LANDSLIDE REPAIR
U.S. 33 Landslide Repair — A landslide repair project is taking place on U.S. 33, between the Athens Corporation Limits and Pleasant Hill Road. The eastbound shoulder is closed. Estimated completion: September 16.
SR 329 Landslide Repair — A landslide repair project is taking place on SR 329, between Sharps Run Road (Township Road 231) and Tabler Road (Township Road 232A). One lane is closed. Traffic is being maintained with temporary signals. Estimated completion: November 1.
SR 550 Culvert Replacement — A culvert replacement project begins on September 12 on SR 550, between Peach Ridge Road (County Road 26) and McDougal Road (County Road 28). The road will be closed from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on September 12, 13, and 14.
SR 550 Resurfacing — A resurfacing project begins on September 19 on SR 550 between SR 13 and Eddy Road (Township Road 337). Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: November 4.
