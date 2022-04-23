MARIETTA — The following projects are anticipated to affect highways in Athens County. Outlined work is weather permitting.
U.S. 33 PROJECTS
U.S. 33 Landslide Repair — A landslide repair project is taking place on U.S. 33, between the Athens Corporation Limits and Pleasant Hill Road. The eastbound shoulder is closed. Estimated completion: September 1.
U.S. 33 Bridge Deck Overlay – A bridge deck overlay project is taking place at the following locations on U.S. 33:
Bridge over Columbus Road/SR 550 – westbound passing lane closed
Bridge just north of Elm Rock Road over Monday Creek – one 13-foot lane will be maintained at all times. Estimated completion: September 1.
SR 329 Bridge Deck Overlay — A bridge deck overlay project is taking place on SR 329, between Hocking Road (Township Road 1064) and Beebe Road (County Road 109). One lane is closed. Temporary traffic signals and an 11.5 foot width restriction are in place. Estimated completion: September 1.
SR 356 Resurfacing — A resurfacing project is taking place on SR 356, between the Vinton County line and SR 56. Traffic is being maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: July 15.
