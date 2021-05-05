Dozens of Nelsonville residents and first responders gathered in Logan on the State Route 93 overpass Tuesday, to greet the body of Jeff Armes, a Nelsonville firefighter who died at the scene of a fire last weekend.
The scene was mournful as the hearse carrying Armes, escorted by dozens of first responder vehicles, passed by the crowd of family, friends and Nelsonville residents on the overpass. Although it did not rain, the threat of bad weather hung in the air as dark clouds passed overhead.
The convoy was bound for Roberts Funeral Home in Logan, where the funeral is to be held.
Local fire departments including Logan Fire Department participated.
Officials had performed an autopsy on Armes' body elsewhere in the state, and Nelsonville Division of Fire Chief Harry Barber and others had driven to escort it back, Barber said Tuesday.
As they approached on U.S. Route 33, Nelsonville City Manager Scott Frank and others displayed an American flag to greet Armes' body back to southeast Ohio.
"I would like to thank the citizens and area fire departments for the outpouring of support," Frank said.
Barber could not be reached for comment by publication time.
Logan Fire Department Chief Brian Robertson, who helped organize the greeting in Logan, said he was looking to honor Armes.
"It's an unfortunate thing — we're going to make sure he gets the respect he deserves when they bring him back," Robertson said. "We look after our own."
Armes, a senior firefighter, collapsed and died at the scene of a structure fire Sunday, May 2, 2021, on Pleasantview Avenue, a release said. The Nelsonville Division of Fire was alerted to the fire there around 5:04 p.m.
While actively firefighting, Armes collapsed, a release said. Firefighters and EMS administered CPR and advanced life support care immediately.
Armes was transported by Athens County EMS to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens where he was pronounced dead, an official release said.
Additional details on Armes sudden death are awaiting an official report from Barber, Frank said.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine acknowledged Armes’ death during his Monday press conference, and ordered all flags in the state lowered to half-mast until Armes’ funeral.
“Our first responders take risks every single day, this is a tragedy and we are very, very, sorry,” DeWine said Monday.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 7, with visitation hours for friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, at Roberts Funeral Home — Logan, OH with Joshua N. Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, York Township in Athens County.
Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
The Friday funeral service will be followed by a procession to Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville, where Firefighter graveside services will take place, according to a release.
All Fire, EMS, Law Enforcement and public are welcome to this event, the release said.
The Logan Fire Department will be coordinating staging around West Hunter Street in Logan. Any department planning on bringing vehicles to the funeral home should contact Logan Fire Chief Brian Robertson, 740-216-0099 or Waterloo Township Fire Chief Craig Churchheus, 740-707-2146.
Procession route Friday
Leaving Roberts Funeral Home, vehicles will take West Hunter Street west to Spring Street, then turn left onto Spring Street to Front Street then turn right on Mulberry Street and continue onto U.S. Route 33 East, according to a release.
The procession will exit on John Lloyd Evans Memorial Drive and continue through Nelsonville east on Canal Street and continue onto Elm Rock Road and into Greenlawn Cemetery, the release said.
Once in the cemetery please follow the lead vehicles.
Any department wishing to join the procession from Nelsonville can stage on Diamond Brick Road prior the Nelsonville roundabout.
Additional details will be shared by the fire division as they become available.
