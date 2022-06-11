Have you ever been curious about acupuncture and wondered how this treatment option might benefit you?
If this sounds like you, then Michelle Stobart is the person who can answer your questions
Stobart is a licensed acupuncturist at the newly relocated and reimagined, Inhale Wellness Studio.
Stobart will be hosting an open house event Friday at Inhale Wellness Studio from 5:30p.m. to 7 p.m. at 94 Columbus Road, Building A. This event is free and open to the public.
Formerly known as Inhale Yoga Studio, IWS will now be primarily offering acupuncture services at their new location, inside The Athens Wellness Coop on the ACEnet Complex on Columbus Road.
In addition to being served snacks and beverages, guests will learn more about the benefits of acupuncture — as well as other services the studio has to offer. These include massage services and private yoga sessions.
All of the services at Inhale Wellness Studio are offered on an by appointment only basis.
The reason for the change from a yoga/massage to a wellness studio was motivated by Stobart earning her master’s in acupuncture with the American Institute of Alternative Medicine in December 2021.
In 2022, Stobart completed her board examinations and became licensed by the Ohio State Medical Board as an Acupuncturist.
Stobart stated she’s “very excited about the opening.
“I’ve been in the process of moving the studio in this new direction for the past three years and it’s rewarding to see how everything has come together.”
Rooted in the practices of Traditional Chinese Medicine, www.hopkinsmedicine.org., defines acupuncture as “the practice of penetrating the skin with thin, solid, metallic needles which are then activated through gentle and specific movements of the practitioner’s hand or with electrical stimulation.”
Studies done by the National Health Institute have concluded that acupuncture is an effective treatment option — either alone or in combination with conventional therapies — that can benefit people with addiction issues, and can benefit those who suffer from headaches, lower back pain, menstrual cramps, fibromyalgia, carpal tunnel syndrome and asthma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.