With a larger-than-normal student body headed to West Elementary this school year, district and city officials have planned ahead to deal with student drop-off and pick-up.
Students from East Elementary will study at West this year while a new school is being built, with sixth graders being moved up to the middle school. The district has already installed modular classrooms to accommodate the temporary increase of students.
To address the increase in traffic, the city is installing new traffic devices to ensure student safety and others passing through.
New lane markings and revised parking requirements will be implemented on Central Avenue between Clarke and West State streets.
No parking will be allowed on Central Avenue between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and no parking will be allowed on West State Street between the Innovation Center and Central Avenue during the same time period.
This will allow parents to drop students off at West State Street, as there is a path from that street to the school, which the district is encouraging be used.
Supt. Tom Gibbs told The Messenger in an email that he believes these changes could be revisited after school starts when the city has a better idea of what the traffic pattern and volume will be like.
Water-filled barriers will be placed on Central Avenue, and there will be new yellow curb markers. Gibbs said that the barriers are to prevent students from running in front of buses, as well as create a bus lane during drop-off and pick-up hours.
“Additionally, this would prevent cars from parking directly in front of the school in the bus lane during loading/unloading,” Gibbs said.
While previously there were some discussions of a “walking school bus” concept, where students are dropped off near the school and walk with a guardian to the busier area, Gibbs said he had yet to hear of anyone actually creating such a group.
“However, we are providing a bus to take students to an after-school program at the Community Center, allowing two after-school programs to continue to operate on site, and the City has expanded after school offerings at ArtsWest,” the superintendent wrote. “We are hopeful these options will decrease the amount of auto traffic near the school in the afternoons.”
