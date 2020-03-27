Along with gin, bourbon, vodka, and ciders, staff at West End Ciderhouse and Distillery are now making hand sanitizer for the Athens County community.
Deanna Schwartz, co-founder of West End Ciderhouse and West End Distillery, said the distillery began this process about a week and a half ago to combat a shortage in the Athens community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are in the business of making alcohol and felt this was the best way we could contribute to making our community healthier and safer at this time,” Schwartz said.
She said West End is following Food and Drug Administration and World Health Organization guidelines for obtaining ingredients and manufacturing hand sanitizer, and that West End has been approved by the FDA to produce it.
Schwartz said the distillery has been selling the hand sanitizer to workers in direct contact with the public, including service industry and grocery store workers, healthcare providers, and maintenance workers. West End began filling bulk containers on March 21.
Schwartz added West End is planning to sell bottles to Shriver’s Pharmacy for sale to the public. Any members of the public may inquire about buying hand sanitizer at the distillery’s retail store; current hours and directions are on the website and Facebook.
She said the process is labor intensive and includes mixing the ingredients, filling bottles, and adding the FDA-required label to all products.
“We have been adding the finished sanitizer to kegs and filling bottles with a standard tap system, one at a time by hand,” she explained.
West End is still selling alcoholic beverages for take-out at the distillery, and delivery. Check Facebook for more information.
