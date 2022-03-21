ATHENS — Columbia Gas is working on a major gas line replacement project on West Union Street, between Shafer Street and the bridge over the Hocking River.
Columbia Gas, and their Contractor, R&R Pipeline, is to continue work the week of March 21 in the West Union Street/Shafer Street intersection. Traffic is to be maintained by flaggers.
For questions, or more information on the project, please contact Raquel Colon, Columbia Gas Public Affairs Specialist, at 419-351-8398 or rcolon@nisource.com.
