The improvement plan for West Union Street was up for discussion at the city’s open house on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Innovation Center. Community members in attendance had the opportunity to look over the proposed plans, and discuss their thoughts with city officials and representatives from the consulting firm, Strand Associates.
The project in question is West Union Street, between State Route 682 Bridge and South Shafer Street. The section serves as the main entrance to the City of Athens from the west.
According to information provided by the city and the Ohio Department of Transportation, this section currently sees an average of 10,680 vehicles per day. The section is also highly commercialized and near the bike path.
The purpose of the project is to improve safety conditions, intersections and accessibility.
In the last five years, there have been 40 crashes along this section of Union Street, with 14 occurring at the South Shafer Street intersection – including a fatal crash in 2018.
Safety was a large concern for many of the community members in attendance. Particularly when it comes to bicycle safety.
Robert Delach, of Athens, is a self-described active transportation advocate. He commonly rides his bike throughout Athens, and believes that there is currently a speeding issue along Union Street. The current speed on Union Street is 35 mph.
“It’s a wide road, and people just gun it,” Delach said. He supports narrowing the road, in an effort to make people slow down and be aware of their surroundings.
The proposed plan narrows the road to two lanes, with two additional turn lanes – one by Seaman’s Supermarket and Hospital Drive and the other at Harrold Avenue by Larry’s Dawg House. The plan also includes bike lanes, tree lawns and walking paths on either side of the street.
On the plans, an extension of Harrold Avenue is being considered. There are two proposed routes to reach West State Street. Option one would come out between two houses along West State Street. Option two would cut through a stockyard and a floodwall. Strand Associates is looking at ways to mitigate flooding if option two is chosen.
“We’re not sure which one is going to ultimately be moved forward on, that will be the next part of our design phase that we consider,” Strand Associates Engineer Jordan Gort said.
Both options for Harrold Avenue are still considerations and not a definite part of the project.
The project will include a new roundabout at the intersection of West Union and South Shafer Streets. According to Gort, research was conducted on the intersection, and a roundabout is the safest option for traffic control.
The planned changes will also include upgrading the city-owned water, sanitary and storm utilities along the section.
This project is funded in part by a small cities grant awarded to the city of Athens by the Ohio Department of Transportation, amounting to around $1.98 million. According to the City of Athens, if the plans are approved the project is expected to begin construction in 2022. The plans can be viewed at www.ci.athens.oh.us, the community is also invited to leave comments on the website.
Around 70 people were in attendance for the open house, each was given the chance to leave their comments, concerns or questions. Many seemed pleased with the current plans.
“I think they’ve done a lot of things right here,” Delach said, “I think this is something really important to make Athens an even better city, to make Athens even more likable, more friendly to humans – and not just cars.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.