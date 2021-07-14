Residents of West Virginia will be eligible for in-state tuition for in-person classes held at Ohio University campuses starting fall semester of 2021, according to a release from the university.
The decision was made as further work by new university President Hugh Sherman to connect the university with the region.
“While this partnership will certainly help expand enrollment at OHIO, more importantly it will help meet the region’s workforce needs and bring additional financial resources to the state of Ohio,” said Sherman.
He previously stated during a reporter roundtable event with local news outlets, “One of the issues that we have is to really rethink what our role is in the Appalachian community. I think that we have that special mission to reach out and provide support for our communities that we serve and I think that we can try to be better partners and understand better how we can be accessible.”
Students who are currently enrolled may apply to receive in-state tuition rates. In order to qualify, the student has to have been a legal resident in West Virginia for the previous 12 months and must complete an application. The application is due two weeks before the term begins and all necessary documentation must be turned in before the last registration day for the term.
Open registration for fall 2021 classes runs until Friday, Sept 3, 2021 with term beginning on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021
The change is available at all campuses including those in Athens, Chillicothe, Eastern, Lancaster, Southern and Zanesville. However, online courses will be charges at the non-resident rate.
“This agreement helps Ohio University expand our reach to more students looking for a high-quality college experience close to home,” Candace Boeninger, vice president for enrollment management, said. “More students in our region will have access to an excellent and affordable Ohio University education. We look forward to welcoming even more West Virginia Bobcats beginning this fall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.