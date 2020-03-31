An Albany man involved in a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 5, has been making his way through the Athens County Court of Common Pleas, but likely will not receive judgement until after the courts reopen.
Dylan Secoy, 26, of Albany, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree; having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree; theft, a felony of the fifth degree; and domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Secoy was arraigned on Feb. 12 and entered a plea of innocent on all counts. His bond was set at $1,000,000 by Judge Patrick Lang.
Secoy is charged in the death of Floyd Lester Hart, 37, of Athens, who was found by Athens Police Officers at 117 W. Washington Street with a gunshot wound. Officers and Athens County EMS rendered aid at the scene and transported him to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time after his arrival.
Secoy and a second suspect, Rachael Povosky, 18, were apprehended in Raleigh County, West Virginia. Povosky was charged with tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and obstructing justice, also a third degree felony. She pled guilty to both charges on Feb. 27, and was transported to River City Correctional Facility in Cincinnati.
Secoy was scheduled to be in court for a jury trial on April 16, 2020, which was continued, and a pre-trial on April 6, which a clerk for Judge Lang said would likely also be continued (postponed), as the court is taking scheduling “week-by-week” during the ongoing pandemic.
This was the second fatal shooting on West Washington Street in the space of just over a year. A shooting took place at 221 W. Washington St. on Nov. 27, 2018, which resulted in the death of Charles Duncan Sr., 55.
The shooting was later classified as a result of a drug dispute. Jonathon McLaughlin, 23, of Glouster, pled guilty to felony charges in December 2018, and was given 19 years in prison for the charge of involuntary manslaughter, among other offenses.
Robert Andrew Martin, 27, was convicted in Athens County Common Pleas Court on four separate cases, including the murder, and was given 10 years in prison.
Michael Russell, 19, pled guilty in the case and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.
Two others were present during the 2018 shooting: Bernard Mitchell, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to involuntary manslaughter and seven other felony charges and was sentenced to 24 years in prison; and Jonathon McLaughlin, who also pleaded guilty last year to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, having weapons under disability, aggravated trafficking in drugs and burglary, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
Troy Vermillion II, of Athens, was also sentenced for the case. He received nine years of prison time for the charges of having weapons while under disability, aggravated trafficking of drugs, complicity to involuntary manslaughter, and receiving stolen property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.