Two entwined cases concerning the now-bankrupt Buckingham Coal Company in the Southern District Court of Ohio Eastern Division have been updated with notice that the defunct company will not be represented by the Westmoreland Coal Company, according to federal court documents filed in both cases.
The case involves a mine that operates on the northern border of Athens County and part of Southern Perry County.
According to the documents, the Buckingham Coal Company had been purchased by Westmoreland Coal Company (WLB) in February 2019.
The Messenger previously reported that CCU Coal and Construction LLC offered $1.8 million in cash, with an assumption of $800,000 of trade payables, for the mine at an auction last week. However, the mine also let go around 100 employees in Summer 2019.
WLB provided the court with a plan for obtaining debt funds. The plan confirmed that Buckingham Coal (BCC) was to be dissolved, effective March 15, 2019. That gave Jeffrey Stein, the plan administrator of the WLB Liquidating Trust, authority to represent and direct the defunct coal company in the courts, or so WLB argued.
Part of the problem is due to the withdrawal of BCC’s lawyers. A document filed in the bankruptcy case in May 2020 noted that a lawyer for the company had not been engaged directly with anyone from BCC since 2018, and as a result of the bankruptcy filing, the lawyers representing BCC withdrew. As such, there is no representing attorney for BCC at this point, leaving Stein as the man in charge.
However, an emergency motion from Stein was denied Thursday, July 29, citing the 2011 bankruptcy case against WLB. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones ruled that Stein is not authorized to represent BCC or WLB in the bankruptcy case.
The BCC site has not been idle. The involved parties stated in a status report submitted July 10, 2020 that field work, including subsurface drilling, collection of geologic media for laboratory testing, and installation of monitoring wells, has been completed. However, “it is anticipated that evaluation of results will continue well into the fall of 2020.” The data will be provided to the Army Corps of Engineers for evaluation.
The next status report is expected on Nov. 9, 2020.
