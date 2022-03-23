CHILLICOTHE— Gubernatorial candidate, Nan Whaley, rolled out her vision for Appalachian Ohio, Wednesday afternoon, in Chillicothe.
The former mayor of Dayton was joined by two mayors from the Appalachian region, Chillicothe mayor Luke Feeny and Athens mayor Steve Patterson.
“I’ve known Nan (Whaley) for quite a while.” Patterson said. Patterson mentioned Whaley’s very bipartisan work while serving the Ohio Mayor’s Alliance, which she was one of the charter members, and as the president of the U.S. Congress of Mayors,
“This further exemplifies her leadership,” Patterson said.”That what a true leader really needs to be able to accomplish. To be able to set partisanship and say ‘Let’s get the work done.’”
“Appalachian Ohio has not seen investment at a scale for 50 years and has suffered population losses throughout the region,” Whaley said. Whaley vowed to forge a real relationship between the state and local governments to give the region the investment it deserves.
Whaley’s plan has four main areas that she hopes will show a real investment the region. The first is the have universal broadband Internet by 2028. Whaley said the pandemic showed that the modern education and the modern economy require high-speed broadband.
“Kids should not have to sit at a McDonald’s or in parking lots of libraries to get their homework done online,” Whaley said.
Whaley said the key is to make sure it’s affordable.
“We could lay broadband everywhere and it couldn’t be affordable for anybody get it. We need make sure we have this affordable service and we need to think about to it like water and electric, because that’s how important for the future of theses communities.”
Second is to fight the opioid epidemic.
“I was proud to lead the fight to get the settlement from the big drug companies and as governor I will make sure to fight so that money gets to communities, especially in Appalachia,” Whaley said.
Next is Whaley’s plan is to make sure that one good job is enough in Ohio.
“My administration will invest in local, small businesses, raise wages across the board, including minimum wage, and double down on the clean energy jobs for the future,” Whaley said. “I will also work to restore Republican cuts to those areas and finally return to a fair revenue sharing agreement with local communities.”
Lastly, Whaley said she will work to keep our promise to our veterans.
“Especially, with the threat of the closure of the VA Medical Center (in Chillicothe), we need to invest in better services for veterans and their families,” Whaley said.
“A lot of our veterans (from Athens County) will come here, to Chillicothe, to get VA services, which is great,” Athens mayor Steve Patterson said. “That looks like it could change in the future.”
Patterson said he knew was Whaley has been working ways to change narrative or fix the problem.
Whaley cited that the Department of Veteran Affairs authorized Ohio to have 2,184 beds in VA funded federal homes, but Ohio only has 750.
“We are leaving money on the table to help out veterans, “ Whaley added. “At the same time more than 100 veterans are on waiting lists to get into the facilities we do have. I think this in unacceptable. Ohio deserves better and our veterans deserve better.”
Whaley said as governor she will built at least 15 new veterans homes providing at least 1,000 new beds. These new homes will be largely paid for by federal VA funds.
Whaley closed by saying, “Appalachian is a vital part of our state, but too often has been forgotten and left behind. As governor I promise to look out for every community in every corner of our state.”
