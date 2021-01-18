In the midst of challenging times, community members in Athens came together to honor the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. At the same time, volunteers throughout Ohio showed their commitment to improving their communities.
In Athens, the federal holiday Martin Luther King Jr. Day, (MLK Day) is remembered annually through events often centering around the Ohio University campus. This year, due to the ongoing pandemic, the event had a smaller turnout than normal, but students and community members joined in to take part in a Silent March down Court Street and through campus.
Athens once played host to the civil rights leader, when he spoke at the 18th Ecumenical Student Conference on the Christian World Mission in Athens in December 1959.
The conference was touted as the “largest student conference in the free world,” and 3,600 college students from 100 countries came to town to discuss the themes of “Racial Tensions” and “Technological Upheaval,” among others. One of the main attractions of the conference was King’s speech.
“This is not a fight between white man and the Negro,” the Messenger reported King saying in his speech. “It is an attack upon un-Christian principles.”
MLK used his Athens speech to discuss many of the challenges black citizens were faced with — increased illiteracy, prejudices of previous generations, and segregation within the church.
MLK Jr. has since been recognized for his speech and time in Athens with a plaque on Blackburn Memorial Auditorium.
Elsewhere, for the Martin Luther King Day of Service on Monday, hundreds of people across the state took part in projects intended to honor the late civil rights leader who was assassinated on April 4, 1968.
Rebeccah Verhoff-Kiss, outreach and education officer for the group Serve Ohio said the idea is to make the holiday a “Day On, Not a Day Off.”
“Dr. King’s legacy around service is just an inspiration,” Verhoff-Kiss explained. “And so, he said that anybody can be great because anyone can serve. And he also said that life’s most persistent an urgent question is, what are you doing for others?”
Serve Ohio is sponsored ten organizations, which enlisted the help of more than 300 people to complete projects in celebration of MLK day. Each project featured an education component based on Dr. King’s message of peace, unity and service to create long-term, sustainable change.
Verhoff-Kiss said all the projects had safety protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. And some are specifically responding to a few of the needs created by the pandemic.
In Athens, 27 volunteers completed two service projects – one project was constructing “blessing boxes” and the other project distributed “Seeds of Change” kits, a release states.
Women for Recovery, in partnership with the COMCorps AmeriCorps program, constructed blessing boxes to fill with food and other essentials to place throughout Athens County.
“These are boxes that they’re going to put in high-needs areas in Athens that community members can stock with food and other types of items that families might need, to help folks who just need a little bit more to get by between paychecks,” Kerr outlined.
Verhoff-Kiss stated that Ohioans are encouraged to make a pledge to serve their community throughout the year. This is something that is oft echoed online on MLK Day – that the ideals put forth by King should not be only espoused on MLK Day, but rather put into practice throughout the entire year.
