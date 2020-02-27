Census season is among us, and with that time often comes a lot of confusion. Here’s a breakdown of the basics of the 2020 Census.
Who is counted
The Census Bureau includes every person living in the United States, regardless of citizenship or immigration status. Residents are counted at the address where they usually live and sleep.
The Census Bureau has a detailed breakdown of how the 2020 census will count deployed troops, college students, incarcerated people, those displaced by natural disasters and other groups in unique living situations on its website.
Ways to take the Census
This is the first year the Census will include an online option. Census takers can also opt to submit a written questionnaire or to take the Census over the phone.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports that nearly 95 percent of households in the nation will receive an invitation to take the Census online. Nearly 5 percent of the population (those with P.O. boxes and those recently affected by natural disasters) will receive an invitation when a Census Bureau employee drops it off. Less than 1 percent of the population will be counted in person. This percentage exists in remote areas.
Some residents may receive a paper questionnaire with their invitation to take the Census online, depending on how likely their area is to submit an online Census questionnaire.
Individuals will never, ever be contacted on the phone to gather responses for the survey, and the Census Bureau will not send unsolicited emails to request participation in the 2020 Census.
The Census Bureau will also never ask for private information such as Social Security numbers or bank account and credit card information. The Census Bureau will also never ask for donations and will not contact you on behalf of a political party.
If you suspect fraud, call 800-923-8282 to speak with a local Census Bureau representative.
What questions will appear on the Census
Several questions will appear on the 2020 Census questionnaire.
- The number of people living or staying in a home on April 1
- Whether the home is owned with or without a mortgage, rented or occupied without rent
- A phone number for a person in the home
- The name, sex, age, date of birth and race of each person in the home
- Whether each person is of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin
- The relationship of each person to a central person in the home
Census responders can submit an incomplete census form and still be included in the head count, but can be fined for refusing to answer a census question or intentionally giving a false answer. Returning a partially filled-out questionnaire may also result in a follow-up phone call or visit from a census employee.
Data and the Census
Population totals gathered through the 2020 Census will be used to determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives. Ohio currently has 16 seats. The U.S. Census Bureau must submit state population totals to the President by Dec. 31, 2020.
Census data also officials forecast future transportation needs, determine areas that are eligible for housing assistance and rehabilitation loans, and locating areas in need of facilities for children, the elderly and those who are developmentally disabled.
Data gathered from the 2020 Census is confidential under federal law, and it’s considered confidential for 72 years after its taken.
A breakdown of the Census timeline
Within the next few weeks, you may see Census Bureau materials appear in the mail.
- March 12-20: an invitation to respond online to the 2020 Census should come to you in the mail.
- March 16-24: A reminder letter will be submitted to area residents
The timeline only continues for those who haven’t completed their Census questionnaire:
- March 26 to April 3: A reminder postcard is submitted to area residents
- April 8-16: A reminder letter is submitted to area residents
- April 20-27: A final reminder postcard is submitted to area residents
After this, Census takers will begin to visit households who have not completed their Census.
Who will be employed as Census takers
Census takers are tasked with traveling around areas to follow up with households who have not completed the 2020 Census. They are hired locally.
Census takers may be spotted walking around neighborhoods and stopping by houses this year. This is a normal part of conducting the census. If you haven’t responded to the Census on your own, the Census Bureau sends Census takers to help make sure each resident is counted.
Census takers will visit homes in April to conduct quality check interviews, and then in mid-May to help collect responses. If someone visits your home to collect information for the 2020 Census, check to make sure that they have a valid ID badge, with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. Census workers may also carry other equipment with the bureau’s logo.
Complete Count Committee
Athens County formed a Complete Count Committees (CCC) in July 2019 to help spread the word about the 2020 Census. The committee, comprised of different leaders in government and community agencies and organizations, have developed and are implementing a 2020 Census awareness campaign based upon their knowledge of the community in hopes of generating a greater response rate.
CCC chairman for Athens County is Commissioner Chris Chmiel.
“...The 2020 census is of vital importance to counties like Athens,” said Mark Boyd of the census bureau. “In addition to determining representation in Congress and influencing county planning, census data primarily determines how more that $675 billion federal dollars are distributed to states an counties like yours.”
